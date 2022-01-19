Prophix Software Named Top Employer for Young People For Second Consecutive Year

Prophix Software recognized for initiatives that advance growth of young talent, including paid internships and CPA education success



MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced it has been chosen by Canada's Top 100 Employers project as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the second consecutive year. This prestigious honor recognizes Canada's best workplaces and programs for young people getting started in their careers.

Now in its 20th year, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition that recognizes employers offering the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. Winners of the competition are chosen by the editorial team at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project on the basis of the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. The editors also review each employer's career management program, looking for initiatives that help younger workers advance faster in the organization.



This year, Prophix was selected in recognition of projects and initiatives, including a 16-month paid internship program for third-year business students that provides on-the-job training and a CPA education success program designed to help employees who are working toward their professional designation. As a part of the CPA program, participants are assigned a mentor and supervisor, participate in exam prep courses, and receive paid time off to study and write the exam (as well as CPA fee reimbursement).



"At Prophix, we know diversity of experience and viewpoint help drive innovation, which is why our organization puts a premium on offering top benefits and opportunities that attract and promote top young technology talent," said Alok Ajmera, CEO at Prophix. "We are proud to once again be named a Top Employer for Young People and we're excited to provide an exciting career path for our young employees to continue to grow their careers with our organization well into the future."

"Prophix continues to deliberately make a commitment to employees just beginning their careers, which is why we're thrilled to again receive this honor from Canada's Top 100 Employers," said Laurie Armstrong, Director of Human Resources at Prophix. "We look forward to continuing to offer programs, incentives, training and much more to make Prophix a great place to work for young people."

To learn more about why Prophix is a Top Employer for Young People, click here .

