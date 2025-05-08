Prophix Live! 2025 Recognizes Customer and Partner Achievements from Around the World

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Prophix®, a global leader in financial performance management software, proudly announced the winners of its 2024 customer and partner awards during its Prophix Live! '25 event tour. Held across key cities including Phoenix, Toronto, Brussels, London, Paris, Luxembourg, and Perth, Prophix Live! is a celebration of our customers and partners who continue to drive finance transformation and innovation.

The annual awards recognize organizations that are reshaping the role of the CFO by driving better performance, applying intelligent technologies, and strengthening cross-functional collaboration, delivering clear value to the business.

"Each of our award winners has set a new standard for what's possible with Prophix," said Alok Ajmera, CEO of Prophix. "Their bold ideas, strategic execution, and commitment to continuous improvement inspire our entire community. We're thrilled to celebrate their success and proud to support their journey into the next generation of finance."

Customer Award Winners

Customer of the Year – Energy Trust of Oregon

A longtime customer since 2019, Energy Trust of Oregon has significantly scaled its use of Prophix to support a comprehensive budgeting strategy, including 5-year financial plans and 18-month rolling forecasts. By modernizing their approach and deepening collaboration across teams, they've built a finance function that's both strategic and responsive. Their recognition as Customer of the Year celebrates the strength of their vision and the meaningful progress they've driven across the business.

Most Innovative Customer of the Year – Westminster Communities of Florida

Westminster Communities of Florida is a not-for-profit retirement community operator who stands out for innovative integrations, enabling smarter forecasting tied to resident volumes and variable costs, and proactively managing nurse-to-resident ratios and staffing levels. This award recognizes their creative problem-solving, forward-thinking integrations, and commitment to using data in the service of people.

International Customer of the Year – Axiom Hospitality

Based in London, Axiom Hospitality has quickly become a leader in data-driven hotel management. Within months of going live, the finance team deployed daily revenue forecasting, payroll planning, and live P&L reporting across nearly 40 properties. Their rapid, organization-wide rollout showcases the power of a unified, forward-thinking approach.

New Customer of the Year – The Waldinger Corporation

The Waldinger Corporation, a Des Moines-based contractor, embraced Prophix with enthusiasm and speed, launching a full implementation in just three months. By consolidating data from multiple ERPs, Waldinger has established a more dynamic and collaborative financial planning environment that's built for growth. Their recognition celebrates a strong commitment to getting it right and committing to lasting success.

Red Carpet Customer of the Year – Ali Arsalan, Daimler Truck Financial Services

A dedicated advocate within the Prophix Red Carpet community, Ali Arsalan of Daimler Truck Financial Services has been instrumental in mentoring new users, supporting prospective customers, and delivering high-impact reporting. This award honors his leadership, generosity, and the spirit of collaboration Ali brings to the Prophix ecosystem both as a customer and a trusted peer.

Partner Award Winners

North America Partner of the Year – Unify Performance Management

Unify Performance Management continues to deliver exceptional results across FP&A transformations, helping clients design and deploy scalable Prophix implementations. With a customer-first mindset and deep domain knowledge, they consistently empower finance teams to achieve better business outcomes.

North America Emerging Partner of the Year – Citrin Cooperman

Joining the Prophix partner network in early 2024, Citrin Cooperman quickly became a standout contributor. This award recognizes their advisory-led approach that has helped organizations across industries improve financial visibility and control with smart, technology-driven strategies.

International Partner of the Year – Solemis Group

A long-standing partner based in Poland, Solemis Group is recognized for delivering high-impact implementations that are tailored, methodical, and fast. This award celebrates their customer-centric delivery model that continues to bring rapid value to Prophix users across Europe.

International Emerging Partner of the Year – Infinity Group

Infinity Group, a UK-based firm, has made a major impact in a short time. Within just two months of becoming a partner in mid-2024, Infinity Group secured its first joint customer. This award recognizes strong alignment, momentum, and a shared commitment to driving finance transformation.

Celebrating Together at Prophix Live!

This year's Prophix Live! '25 event series continue through the spring and summer with upcoming stops in Toronto, Brussels, London, Paris, Luxembourg, and Perth. Each event includes hands-on sessions, thought leadership from finance professionals, and award celebrations that highlight innovation, community, and strategic excellence.

