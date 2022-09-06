Prophix Names War Child Recipient of $50,000 Corporate Social Responsibility Donation

Quarterly donations to nonprofits an essential component of Prophix's 30-plus year, employee-led CSR initiative

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Prophix Software , a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, has chosen War Child as the recipient of Prophix's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project for Q2 2022. A $50,000 donation from Prophix will support War Child's mission to help children in war-affected communities reclaim their childhood through access to education, opportunity and justice.

Founded by award-winning humanitarian, bestselling author and acclaimed public speaker Dr. Samantha Nutt, War Child has worked in conflict areas since 1999. Millions of children, mothers and families across the world have benefited from the organization's educational offerings, justice programs and connections to opportunities. War Child's efforts go beyond direct services, including advocacy for and raising awareness about the impact of war and our shared responsibility to act.

"For more than three decades, it's been Prophix's honor to gather as an employee team and select a nonprofit organization to receive our quarterly CSR donation," said Alok Ajmera, CEO and president of Prophix Software. "Across the company, we agree it is our imperative to do our part to improve the world and this philosophy is mirrored in our CSR program. It was very clear to all of us, particularly during this time of strife in global regions such as Ukraine, that War Child is a highly worthy and deserving recipient of our Q2 award."

"We are incredibly grateful to have been chosen by Prophix employees for this very generous contribution to our efforts throughout the world," said Dr. Samantha Nutt, Founder and President, War Child Canada. "At a time when more countries are facing instability and violence, it is wonderful to see Canadian businesses stepping up to help those most at risk. On behalf of the children we serve, thank you."

Prophix's CSR program, established in 2015, is committed to making a positive impact on society at large by providing funding for deserving initiatives. Over the past 30 years, the program has given to a variety of admirable nonprofit organizations. For each quarter that Prophix achieves its revenue goals, employees select a charitable organization to receive a donation. Prophix's commitment to philanthropy encourages employees to further give back, providing paid time off to volunteer. Prophix also matches all charitable donations made by its workers dollar-for-dollar.

