Propel to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord's 2025 Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today announced that Clive Kinross, CEO of Propel, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 1:30pm ET.

An archive of the recording will be accessible on the investor section of the company's website at www.propelholdings.com.

Fireside chat details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click here

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and its Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

