Propel Marks Third Consecutive Year as One of Canada's Best Places to Work

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced that it has been named one of Canada's Best Places to Work by Human Resources Director (HRD) Canada for the third year in a row.

The award recognizes Canada's top employers and is determined through an extensive submission as well as an employee survey that asks employees directly about the health of their workplace. The submission and survey look at various factors including employee engagement, the average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, corporate culture, rewards and recognition and professional development.

Propel, with offices in Toronto, Winnipeg and the U.K, was founded in 2011 with the vision of building a new world of financial opportunity for underserved consumers using innovative technology and recruiting best-in-class talent. Propel's four co-founders have been at the company since its inception and have championed a meritocratic corporate culture as the organization has evolved into a publicly traded company with over 600 employees.

"At Propel, our culture isn't just something we talk about, it's something we live every day. We have created an environment where performance is recognized, potential is nurtured, and every team member has a clear path to growth. Being named one of Canada's Best Places to Work for the third year in a row is proof of the environment we've built together, one where people feel empowered to lead, contribute, and succeed together." said Cindy Usprech, Senior Vice President, People and Culture & Chief of Staff.

"Our success has always been driven by a culture built on meritocracy, accountability, and ambition. We attract best-in-class people, give them the support and tools to build, and hold ourselves to the highest standards in everything we do. That culture has been the engine behind our record growth, enabling us to scale sustainably, serve more consumers, and seize new market opportunities. I am incredibly proud of our team for once again setting the standard for what a great workplace looks like." said Clive Kinross, Co-Founder and CEO.

About HRD Canada

HRD is Canada's leading publication for senior human resource professionals and top corporate decision-makers. HRD Canada concentrates on the real issues and challenges facing the HR professional and the industry, with in-depth features and analysis of what really matters. HRD features high-level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HR directors and industry leaders from around the globe, and leading newsmakers in the field. Content goes beyond industry standards, offering highly engaging, timely, relevant, innovative and entertaining articles through the HRD website.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.