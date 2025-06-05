PROPEL REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL) the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 5, 2025. A total of 20,743,214 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 53.384% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Management Information Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld % % Michael Stein 98.792 1.208 Clive Kinross 99.960 0.040 Peter Monaco 99.082 0.918 Poonam Puri 96.232 3.768 Geoff Greenwade 98.218 1.782 Karen Martin 99.440 0.560 Peter Anderson 98.335 1.665

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and its Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com.

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]; Devon Ghelani, Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, [email protected]