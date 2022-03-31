QUÉBEC, March 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Promutuel Insurance is proud to announce that it has become a member of the International Federation of Mutual and Cooperative Insurance Companies (ICMIF), a group of 203 mutual and cooperative insurers in 63 countries around the world.

"With 170 years as a mutual leader, joining ICMIF marks an important step in achieving Promutuel ambitions. In the wake of the acceleration of our profitable growth strategy, Promutuel is considering expansion outside Quebec with an increasingly dominant presence in markets where it is under-represented. We are convinced that joining ICMIF, will allow Promutuel to access a network of world-renowned experts and its innovative knowledge hub while supporting the establishment of new partnerships throughout the mutualist channel, becoming an undeniable asset to accelerate the profitable growth strategy we have adopted and in accordance with our mutualist values. Far from running out of steam, these mutualist values, combined with our ambitions, are generating added value for our insured members, and sustainable development for the organization and society in general," said Promutuel Insurance CEO Geneviève Fortier.

Shaun Tarbuck, Chief Executive, ICMIF said: "On behalf of ICMIF, our Board of Directors and our 203 member organizations, we are delighted to welcome Promutuel Insurance to the global network of member-owned insurers. We look forward to opportunities to collaborate with Promutuel leaders for the mutual benefit of our members,".

About Promutuel Insurance

Promutuel Insurance is one of the biggest damage insurers in Quebec. Renowned for its financial stability, superior quality products, and outstanding customer service, Promutuel Insurance boasts 2,000 employees serving some 650,000 insured members. Promutuel Insurance's mission is to promote and provide insurance products that meet the needs of its clients. In doing so it provides exceptional, personalized service while fostering the mutualist values that have guided it for 170 years.

About ICMIF

With its global headquarters in the United Kingdom and regional associations in the Americas and Japan, ICMIF represents 203 purpose-led insurers in 63 countries. ICMIF delivers unique networking opportunities, market and member intelligence and external relations services. It takes a strong lead in encouraging best practice amongst its member firms in key insurance issues, including performance management, legal and governance, marketing, brand and reputation, reinsurance, and social and environmental performance.

