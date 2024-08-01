Alberta wildfires - PROMUTUEL INSURANCE DONATES $30,000 TO THE CANADIAN RED CROSS RELIEF FUND

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Moved by the situation in Alberta as devastating wildfires forced the evacuation of some 100 Canadians, Promutuel Insurance, supported by its 13 mutual companies and its Federation, has decided to donate $30,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Relief Fund to support its extensive efforts to provide immediate support to the evacuees.

In keeping with its mutualist values, Promutuel Insurance wants to join the upswelling of solidarity and do its part to help the victims and their families overcome this terrible ordeal.

Promutuel Insurance also encourages its employees and the general public to show their generosity and give to the Red Cross Fund at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1 800 418-1111.

About Promutuel Insurance

Promutuel Insurance is one of the biggest damage insurers in Québec. Renowned for its financial stability, superior products, and outstanding customer service, it boasts 2,200 employees serving 639,000 insured clients. Promutuel Insurance has made it its mission to ensure the well-being and peace of mind of its insured members, employees, and communities. In doing so it provides exceptional, personalized service while fostering the mutualist values that have guided it for over 170 years.

SOURCE Promutuel Insurance

For more information: Marie-Hélène Cliche, Senior Director - Communications and Public Affairs, 514-347-5939