Promoting wellness through sustainable partnerships: The AFNQL and the FNQLHSSC have joined the collective in supporting the development of a national suicide prevention strategy

Comprised of organizations working in the areas of suicide prevention and health, the collective aims to convince the Quebec government to adopt an effective national strategy to reduce the suicide rate and ensure accessibility, continuity and quality of services for all population groups, including First Nations and Inuit communities. This process will enable First Nations to create and strengthen partnerships to develop local and regional strategies based on their needs and realities.

While the communities and organizations are very much aware of these issues, it is necessary to focus on innovative practices and to work in a concerted fashion on the determinants that constitute a barrier to mental wellness. To achieve this, our actions must include access to quality education, employment with adequate working conditions and housing, as well as the elimination of discrimination and prejudice.

We call on the Quebec and federal governments to fully support the collective's approach while helping to build a better future for our youth, our families and our next generations.

"The AFNQL supports the collective in demanding a national suicide prevention strategy that must be supported by strategic investments in First Nations health. Our populations, especially families who are directly affected by the too many suicide cases, are calling for operational, adequate and immediate measures to prevent these deaths, motivate the desire to live and promote the meaning of life. The situation is intolerable, we are witnessing a real human tragedy. Things must change immediately," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

"Our health and social services workers and professionals face great challenges on a daily basis. They must have all the elements required to perform their work and it is through this type of partnership that they can contribute to improving the wellness of our populations," said the President of the FNQLHSSC, Derek Montour.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is a political organization that unites 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission is a non-profit organization that supports First Nations in Quebec in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture and self-determination.

