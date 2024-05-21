Promino Nutritional Sciences to Conduct Preclinical Trials Evaluating Promino's Effectiveness in Fighting Muscle Loss Caused by Ozempic and other GLP- 1 Based Weight Loss Treatments

An estimated 6% of American adults take GLP-1 drugs just for weight loss, according to a May 2024 KFF Health Tracking Poll





University of Toronto Professor of Chemistry Dr. Patrick Gunning to commence preclinical trials to determine weight loss with improved muscle mass retention using the combination of Promino with GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and other drugs for weight loss

BURLINGTON, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino")(www.drinkpromino.com), today announced that Dr. Patrick Gunning will assess the results of preclinical trials with various GLP-1 drugs and Promino in murine obesity models to improve muscle mass retention during weight loss.

Since December 2014, when the FDA approved the first GLP-1 drug for weight loss, GLP-1 drugs have become a $35 billion1 industry and are forecast to exceed $100 billion by 20302. GLP-1 drug treatment is so popular that U.S. demand for the drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, exceeded supply in 2023.

According to a May 2024 KFF Health Tracking Poll, nearly 6% of American adults say they take GLP-1 drugs for just for weight loss, with younger adults more likely than those 65 and older. A recent UCLA Health publication states over 8.2 million prescriptions for GLP-1 were written last year in the US.

A major side effect of this popular new class of weight loss drugs is rapid muscle loss. On GLP-1 drugs, patients can lose as much as 40% of their muscle mass3.

Dr. Patrick Gunning notes, "Muscle mass loss has been associated with either lack of resistance training or insufficient protein intake. To address this issue, Promino will conduct preclinical trials to examine weight loss with improved muscle mass retention using the combination of GLP-1 drugs and Promino in murine obesity models."

Partick Gunning is a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Toronto, Canada, Research Chair in Medicinal Chemistry, and Founder and Chief Scientific Director of the Centre for Medicinal Chemistry (UofT). Dr. Gunning has published approximately 150 papers and won over 20 research awards. On May 8, 2024, Promino announced Dr. Gunning will be conducting preclinical trials for the use of Promino in conjunction with cancer treatment protocols to help patients retain muscle mass.

"Our core patented nutritional technology is a muscle retention and recovery supplement," stated Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "I see potential for a future product to assist people taking GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic retain muscle mass while experiencing weight loss."

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™ Brands

Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™ functional beverages utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe, and is the result of over USD $20 million in research, over 25 human clinical trials, over 23 years, on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis. The Promino™ Patented Plant-Based Blend contains nine essential amino acids in the precise combination to trigger optimal muscle growth and recovery. The fast-absorbing beverages provide the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins.

The Promino™ Patented Plant-Based Blend is the highest-ranking source of protein quality on the DIAAS score (321) versus whey protein (109). DIAAS is the new gold standard testing for digestible protein quality adopted by the World Health Organization.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.

Promino is an innovative and research driven nutraceutical company located in Burlington, Ontario, specializing in the development of patented muscle growth products for the global consumer packaged goods and beverage markets utilizing the Promino Patented Plant-Based Blend.

Flagship brand Promino™ (11 grams of Promino blend) is a drink mix for athletes, weekend warriors and active individuals has shown to be two times more effective than whey protein at building muscle. Promino Brand Ambassadors include NHL player Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, MLB and Toronto Blue Jays legend and owner of the USL Champion League Las Vegas Lights, Jose Bautista and NHL legend Kirk McLean of the Vancouver Canucks. Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport™ which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all professional sports leagues.

Rejuvenate Muscle™ (3.6 grams of Promino Blend) is a daily muscle health beverage clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass and helps prevent age-related muscle loss.

To learn more about Promino and its products visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: any impact use of the Company's products may have in conjunction with the use of GLP-1 based drugs, the expected effect of the Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ products on the protein market, the Company and its business, including any anticipated benefits to the Company; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the potential of pre-clinical trials and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Vito Sanzone, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229.