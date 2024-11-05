Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Continues Expansion of International Distribution

Vigor Nation, based in Trinidad and Tobago , has listed and placed its first order for Rejuvenate™ and Promino™





BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") today announced Initial product orders from Vigor Nation to distribution Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ across the Caribbean region, reaching millions of potential active nutrition supplement consumers. Furthermore, the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Altanzaan LLC, one of the largest sports nutrition distributors in Mongolia, to make Rejuvenate and Promino available to millions of consumers in the East Asian country.

These two international distribution partners, as well as netrition.com, significantly increase the international distribution potential of the Company's proprietary brands. Feedback from these new partners indicates that they were motivated by recent clinical results that supported efficacy of the Promino's proprietary products. The clinical results demonstrate that a 3.6 gram serving of Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ produces the equivalent muscle protein synthesis as 40 grams of whey protein. The study was not funded by Promino.

"Our latest clinical study confirming Rejuvenate™'s patented amino acid blend is the most efficient and pure alternative to whey protein is driving international demand," says Vito Sanzone, CEO. "We are David taking on the Goliath in the USD $11 billion1 whey protein market."



About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information about Promino: Vito Sanzone, CEO, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229