Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Further Expands U.S. and Canada Distribution with Three Partners Representing Over 40,000 New Doors

Imperial Distributors serves non-food goods for companies including Big Y World Class Market, Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, HyVee





serves non-food goods for companies including Big Y World Class Market, Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, HyVee C&S Wholesalers serves independent supermarkets, chain stores and military bases





serves independent supermarkets, chain stores and military bases UNFI Conventional supplies over 30,000 natural product super stores and independent retailers

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") announces it has added three new distribution partners to expand North American distribution of its patented essential amino acid products Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ and Promino™ - NSF Certified for Sport®.

The new agreements could open over 40,000 new doors for Promino 's products, with Big Y World Class Market being the first order to order Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ for its 70 locations in the United States.

"These powerful partners are the bridge to our customers," says Promino Chief Sales Officer Janice Day. "Each brings immense merchandising and sales expertise to help us reach consumers where they shop."

About Imperial Distributors

Imperial Distributors is recognized as the leader in both distribution and merchandising of supermarket non-foods. Customers include independent retail stores and large supermarket chains such as Barnes & Noble, HyVee, Kmart, Palmer's, Whole Foods, Price Chopper, and Stop & Shop.

Imperial Distributors has over 625 associates that helps customers provide superior customer service and grow sales. Its services include marketing and in-store merchandising, as well as logistics and distribution. The company was founded in 1939.

About C&S

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a national wholesale grocery supply company based in Keene, New Hampshire. C&S serves more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and other institutions. C&S also proudly operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast

UNFI Conventional

UNFI is the North America's largest publicly traded grocery wholesaler, supplying about 30,000 customer locations for natural product super stores and independent retailers. UNFI has 58 distribution centers in North America that are close to most retail locations and suppliers.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information about Promino: Vito Sanzone, CEO, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229