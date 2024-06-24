Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. to Receive 65,000 Total Units Of New Rejuvenate Muscle Health™ And Promino™, Achieves Another Key Comeback Milestone On Schedule

First new inventory replenishment in nearly 18 months to supply North American retailers and e-commerce sites over coming weeks

Will commence new direct-to-consumer effort with re-invigorated brand sites

Engaging new social campaign to highlight testimonials and content from Promino elite athletes Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and Jose Bautista (Owner, Las Vegas Lights FC; 6x MLB All-Star), along with customer reviews

BURLINGTON, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X)( the "Company" or "Promino")(www.drinkpromino.com) today announces it has achieved another key milestone in its turnaround plan.

Over the coming weeks, the Company will receive nearly 9,000 units of all-new Promino™, the Company's flagship active nutrition product, and 56,000 units of Rejuvenate Muscle Health™, the Company's best-selling brand. The new inventory marks the first new product the Company has received in nearly 18 months.

"Promino is back in business," says Promino Chief Executive Officer Vito Sanzone. "This new inventory officially jump starts our re-commercialization. Our commitment is to quickly fill our customer's orders. We start shipping immediately to existing and new customers in the U.S. and Canada, including significant e-commerce sites Amazon and Walmart.com. among others."

A focus of the Company's comeback strategy is its direct-to-consumer effort. Promino has partnered with an experienced U.S. e-commerce partner with extensive nutritional supplement portfolio experience to help drive this key high-margin revenue-producing channel, previously not a focus of the Company. "Strong direct-to-consumer revenue is now a vital data point for major brick and mortar retailer buyers," says Sanzone. "Organic customer growth drives retailer velocity. DTC supports retail, and vice versa."

The new inventory was funded in full from the Company's first quarter equity raise and is expected to generate over $1.4 million in top line revenue in the coming months.

Corporate Advisor Agreement

The Company also announces it has renewed the appointment of Adam Berk as an independent advisor to the Company, with an expanded mandate to assist in accelerating e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales. In consideration for the advisory services provided by Mr. Berk to the Company, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 800,000 common shares to Mr. Berk during the initial 12-month term of the engagement. Mr. Berk is arm's-length to the Company. The advisor agreement with Mr. Berk can be terminated by mutual written consent of the parties, or by the Company at any time 90 days from the effective date of the agreement upon 30 days written notice to Mr. Berk.. All securities issued under the advisor agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino is an innovative and research driven nutraceutical company located in Burlington, Ontario, specializing in the development of patented muscle growth products for the global consumer packaged goods and beverage markets utilizing the Promino Patented Plant-Based Blend.

Flagship brand Promino™ (11 grams of Promino blend) is a drink mix for athletes, weekend warriors and active individuals has shown to be two times more effective than whey protein at building muscle. Promino Brand Ambassadors include NHL player Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, MLB and Toronto Blue Jays legend and owner of the USL Champion League Las Vegas Lights, Jose Bautista and NHL legend Kirk McLean of the Vancouver Canucks. Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport™ which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all professional sports leagues.

Rejuvenate Muscle™ (3.6 grams of Promino Blend) is a daily muscle health beverage clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass and helps prevent age-related muscle loss.

To learn more about Promino and its products visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

