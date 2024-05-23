PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES INC. SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC OF USL CHAMPIONSHIP TO MAKE PROMINO™ "THE OFFICIAL PROTEIN DRINK OF THE LAS VEGAS LIGHTS"

Las Vegas -based professional soccer team owned by six-time MLB All-Star and Promino™ Brand Ambassador Jose Bautista





BURLINGTON, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) ( the "Company" or "Promino")(www.drinkpromino.com) has signed a three-year agreement with the USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC to become "The Official Protein Drink of the Las Vegas Lights," beginning in the 2025 season.

"In this new era of the Club, Las Vegas Lights FC seeks to build a player-first and winning culture that leads to attractive and entertaining soccer for families and passionate soccer fans in Las Vegas. As we look to accomplish this, it is important to have quality sponsors like Promino," said Las Vegas Lights FC Chairman and CEO Jose Bautista. "Our team enjoys Promino and it helps make us stronger on the field – ultimately putting us in a position to compete at a high level for our city and our supporters."

USL Soccer continues to grow in popularity in the US, with 2023 attendance exceeding 2.2 million, up 42% since 20211. The Lights are regularly under the national spotlight in 2024 as the USL Championship previously announced a multi-year renewal of its broadcast agreement with ESPN which allows fans to enjoy all the action on CBS Sports and ESPN networks. In combination with the CBS Sports rights agreement, the USL men's professional leagues combine for a record 35 nationally televised matches, nearly 4x the total in 2023.

"With soccer becoming one of the most popular sports in the US, our goal is to put the incredible power of Promino front and center for both players and fans," says Vito Sanzone, CEO Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. "Athletes are the first line of offense as we build this great brand."

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™ Brands

Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™ functional beverages utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe, and is the result of over USD $20 million in research, over 25 human clinical trials, over 23 years, on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis. The Promino™ Patented Plant-Based Blend contains nine essential amino acids in the precise combination to trigger optimal muscle growth and recovery. The fast-absorbing beverages provide the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins.

The Promino™ Patented Plant-Based Blend is the highest-ranking source of protein quality on the DIAAS score (321) versus whey protein (109). DIAAS is the new gold standard testing for digestible protein quality adopted by the World Health Organization.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.

Promino is an innovative and research driven nutraceutical company located in Burlington, Ontario, specializing in the development of patented muscle growth products for the global consumer packaged goods and beverage markets utilizing the Promino Patented Plant-Based Blend.

Flagship brand Promino™ (11 grams of Promino blend) is a drink mix for athletes, weekend warriors and active individuals has shown to be two times more effective than whey protein at building muscle. Promino Brand Ambassadors include NHL player Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, MLB and Toronto Blue Jays legend and owner of the USL Champion League Las Vegas Lights, Jose Bautista and NHL legend Kirk McLean of the Vancouver Canucks. Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport™ which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all professional sports leagues.

Rejuvenate Muscle™ (3.6 grams of Promino Blend) is a daily muscle health beverage clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass and helps prevent age-related muscle loss.

To learn more about Promino and its products visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

Vito Sanzone, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229.