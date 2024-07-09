Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Reaches New Milestone by Activating Direct-To-Consumer Sites drinkpromino.dom and rejuvenatemuscle.com

Rejuvenate Muscle Health™ and Promino™ sites launch today ahead of mid-July target date

Official launch of rebranded and improved flavor brands

Direct-to-consumer channel key focus of new management team

BURLINGTON, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) ( the "Company" or "Promino") (www.drinkpromino.com) today announced the activation of both their Rejuvenate Muscle Health™ and Promino™ direct-to-consumer (DTC) sites, effective today.

Following the June 24, 2024, announcement of the receipt of 65,000 new units of product, the Company's warehouses in the U.S. and Canada have the product in place to meet the needs of customers in both countries.

"This is the day we have been working toward," said Promino Chief Sales Officer Janice Day. "After nearly a year-and-a-half pause, our websites are back in business, meeting a key milestone ahead of schedule. We thank our producers, partners and investors for making this event possible."

Each site features customer testimonials, full nutritional information and subscription options for customers who want automatic delivery of product monthly.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Elite athletes Jack Eichel of the NHL Vegas Golden Knights, MLB All-Star Jose Bautista and legendary Vancouver Canuck Kirk McLean are Promino Ambassadors. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Any forward looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

