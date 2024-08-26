Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Partners with iHerb to Distribute Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™

iHerb sells quality supplements globally to over 10.5 million active customers

Marks continued distribution of Promino's patented muscle health brands, with recent partnerships also including Jean Coutu , Vitacost

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") announces today that iHerb has listed its Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ brands.

iHerb is a California-based e-commerce platform specializing in shipping personal use quantities of popular vitamins and supplements to a global audience. Founded in 1996, iHerb offers over 30,000 products from 1,800 brands to millions of customers. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art and climate controlled warehouses to over 10.5 million active customers in over 180 countries around the world.

"iHerb is a de facto international distribution program for a lean company like ours," says Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer, Promino. "Offering the best-curated selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, iHerb's global presence with millions of customers is expected to escalate our international presence."

Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ both utilize the exclusive patented plant-based blend of essential amino acids to "flood the gates" of the body's digestive system and trigger fast muscle protein synthesis to build and repair muscle. The US and World patented blend was developed by Dr. Robert Wolfe and the University of Arkansas over 20 years with funding over $20 million.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

About Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™

One 3.6 gram serving of Rejuvenate provides the muscle-building power of 40 grams of whey protein – without all the calories, filler, sugar, fat and dairy. Developed at the University of Arkansas over 23 years and costing more than USD $20 million. Inaugural research for the blend was funded by NASA to find the most efficient supplement for astronauts to retain muscle mass while in orbit, and research has expanded to highlight faster muscle recovery for burn victims and major surgical procedures. Rejuvenate is shown to increase muscle protein synthesis by over 60% better than whey protein, improves muscle tone and combats age-related muscle loss.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information about Promino: Vito Sanzone, CEO, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229