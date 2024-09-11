Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Lands International Exclusivity for Patented Muscle Health IP to Launch Ready-to-Drink Products in 2025

Agreement secures ready-to-drink ("RTD") exclusivity of the University of Arkansas -developed patent for global functional beverage debut





BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") has reached an agreement with the licensor of the patented muscle health blend (the "Patent") used in the Company's Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ and Promino™ products on an exclusive international rights provision for the RTD market, and strengthens the current terms for the powdered supplement business. Under the terms of the agreement dated September 5, 2024, Promino must invest US$1 million to support production and marketing of the RTD launch by March 5, 2025.

Prior to this agreement, Promino had the rights to the Patent for powdered products in North America. This agreement extends Promino's license to include RTD beverages and expands its distribution to an international audience. The Company has slated the debut of Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ RTD products for Q2 2025, citing demand from key grocery and pharmacy chains in the U.S. and Canada.

"Our incredible muscle health formula in the convenience of a RTD beverage resets the baseline in active nutrition. With the functional beverage market expected to reach US$339 billion by 20301, Promino will catch that wave with innovative better-for-you, low calorie, sugar-free products with demonstrated muscle health results," says Promino's Chief Executive Officer Vito Sanzone. "Securing exclusivity in all desired markets for the RTD category and strengthening the current powder product terms mark major milestones in our growth plan."

About the Patent

The Patent is the result of over 20 years of research and funding of over US$20 million from the University of Arkansas. It was developed through over 25 clinical trials lead by Robert R. Wolfe, PhD, a Professor at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in the department of Geriatrics, College of Medicine. Dr. Wolfe has published 579 peer-reviewed original research articles, scientific reviews, and book chapters. These publications have been cited over 90,000 times in other scientific papers according to Google Scholar.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

About Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™

One 3.6 gram serving of Rejuvenate provides the muscle-building power of 40 grams of whey protein – without all the calories, filler, sugar, fat and dairy. Developed at the University of Arkansas over 23 years and costing more than US$20 million. Inaugural research for the blend was funded by NASA to find the most efficient supplement for astronauts to retain muscle mass while in orbit, and research has expanded to highlight faster muscle recovery for burn victims and major surgical procedures. Rejuvenate is shown to increase muscle protein synthesis by over 60% better than whey protein, improves muscle tone and combats age-related muscle loss.

