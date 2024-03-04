PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES INC. ENDORSED BY LEGENDARY VANCOUVER CANUCKS GOALIE KIRK McLEAN

BC Sports Hall of Famer Kirk McLean Joins Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. as Brand Ambassador

BURLINGTON, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT:93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce Hall of Famer Kirk Mclean will be joining the team as a Brand Ambassador.

'Captain Kirk' is one of the most popular hockey players to ever play with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks. McLean was born June 26, 1966 in Scarborough, Ontario and played for four other National Hockey League teams during his 17 year professional career, including the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. McLean played his junior hockey in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals before being drafted by New Jersey.

Throughout his career, McLean was recognized as a respected player on and off the ice. He is best known for his 10 and a half seasons with the Canucks, during which time he was a finalist for two Vezina Trophies, named to two NHL All-Star Games and received Second All-Star team honours. McLean represented Canada in international competition once.

On November 25, 2010 McLean was honored by the Vancouver Canucks as only the second inductee in the Canucks' RING OF HONOUR. In September 2011, his contributions to the game of hockey were once more recognized by the Vancouver Canucks and their Alumni organization, when he received the distinguished Jake Milford Award, as recognition for his life-long dedication.

July, 2014 saw Kirk inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. Following an induction into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Today, McLean lives in Vancouver where he's an active member of the Vancouver Canucks Alumni, lending his time to numerous community events plus working for the Vancouver Canucks as their Team Ambassador.

"Over the years, I've seen many nutritional products making a lot of claims." explained Kirk Mclean, Brand Ambassador for Promino. "Promino is different, I was very impressed with the science behind the product, developed over 23 years and backed by 25 clinical studies, this patented formula is proven effective. I am happy to endorse a company and products that demonstrate such a high level of integrity and look forward to introducing them to a wider global audience."

"I am thrilled to have Kirk join our team." stated Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino Nutritional Sciences. "Attracting best-in-class athletes who love our products is a key part of our marketing initiatives. Our Brand Ambassadors will help promote our brand in various ways, including social media, TV, print, and radio advertisements and through personal appearances for meetings or tradeshows."

Over a period of 18 months as Brand Ambassador Mr. McLean will receive compensation 1,500,000 common shares of Promino.

Corporate and Fiscal Advisors

Promino also announces it has entered into a corporate advisor agreement with Crystal Carson dated effective December 1, 2023 (the "Carson Agreement"), a fiscal advisory agreement with Caerus Capital Partners Inc. ("Caerus") dated effective January 22, 2024 (the "Caerus Agreement") and corporate advisor agreement with Palmer Consulting Inc. ("Palmer") dated effective February 21, 2024 (the "Palmer Agreement"). Pursuant to the Carson Agreement, Ms. Carson will provide certain corporate advisory services to the Company in consideration for the issuance of 41,600 common shares of the Company to Ms. Carson each month, for up to an aggregate maximum of 500,000 shares during the initial 12 month term of the agreement. Pursuant to the Palmer Agreement, Palmer will provide certain corporate advisory services to the Company for an initial term of 18 months, in consideration for the issuance of up to an aggregate of 2,160,000 shares, with 1,000,000 shares issuable upon signing and an additional 290,000 shares issuable quarterly during the first year of the engagement. Pursuant to the Caerus Agreement, Caerus will provide certain fiscal advisory services to the Company in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of up to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Caerus, with 400,000 shares issuable upon signing and an additional 400,000 shares issuable every three months thereafter during the initial 12 month term of the agreement. Each of the Carson Agreement, Caerus Agreement and Palmer Agreement can be terminated on 10 days written notice by either party. All securities issued under the Carson Agreement, Caerus Agreement and Palmer Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™

Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport, which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all major sports leagues. Additionally, Promino invested in a rigorous flavoring process with a top tier U.S. flavor house responsible for creating the taste of several of North America's best-selling sports nutrition beverages. Followed by extensive in-market consumer testing, the Company will launch two refreshing fruit flavors in Q2 2024.

Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe and is the result of over USD $20 million in research over 23 years including extensive human clinical trials on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis.

The patented essential amino acid blend, in the precise ratio to accelerate muscle protein synthesis, is fast-absorbing and provides the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins. Promino™'s patented amino acid formula contains the essential building blocks of protein and are shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world based on the rising gold standard of protein quality – DIAAS – which measures the uptake of these key amino acids in the digestive tract. With a 321 DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score), Promino™ is superior to whey protein at 109.

Promino™ is more effective than whey protein at producing the desired results – with none of the fat, sugar, carbs or bloat. It is a significant step forward for pro and collegiate athletes.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

