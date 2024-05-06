PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES ACCELERATES REJUVENATE MUSCLE ACTIVATOR™ E-COMMERCE EXPANSION AHEAD OF JUNE RELAUNCH

Amazon, Walmart.com, and eBay Lead Listings as E-Commerce Activity Takes Root

BURLINGTON, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or Promino") (www.drinkpromino.com) announces e-commerce listing activity on Amazon, Walmart.com, and eBay ahead of the June relaunch of Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™, one of the Company's flagship drink mix brands.

Rejuvenate Muscle Activator Citrus Blast (CNW Group/Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.)

"Our e-commerce starts with the big three platforms - with more coming weekly – as we prepare for sixty thousand new units of Rejuvenate arriving next month," said Promino CEO Vito Sanzone. "The Walmart site has begun sales and we are seeing latent demand for Rejuvenate. People love the muscle health benefits Rejuvenate's patented formula produces and we're making it easier to quench that thirst."

Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ is being relaunched with two new flavors – Citrus and Raspberry – each in 30-count and 14-count drink stick SKUs. The new flavors were developed with a leading US-based flavor house celebrated for its track record for creating some of the most popular flavors in the nutritional supplement category.

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™

Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport, which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all major sports leagues. Additionally, Promino invested in a rigorous flavoring process with a top tier U.S. flavor house responsible for creating the taste of several of North America's best-selling sports nutrition beverages. Followed by extensive in-market consumer testing, the Company will launch two refreshing fruit flavors in Q2 2024.

Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe and is the result of over USD $20 million in research over 23 years including extensive human clinical trials on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis.

The patented essential amino acid blend, in the precise ratio to accelerate muscle protein synthesis, is fast-absorbing and provides the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins. Promino™'s patented amino acid formula contains the essential building blocks of protein and are shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world based on the rising gold standard of protein quality – DIAAS – which measures the uptake of these key amino acids in the digestive tract. With a 321 DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score), Promino™ is superior to whey protein at 109.

Promino™ is more effective than whey protein at producing the desired results – with none of the fat, sugar, carbs or bloat. It is a significant step forward for pro and collegiate athletes.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: inventory levels; e-commerce expansion; product launch dates; the expected effect of the Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ products on the protein market, the Company and its business, including any anticipated benefits to the Company; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that customer demand for the Company's products and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Vito Sanzone, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222, 855-348-1970; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229.