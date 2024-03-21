PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES A DISRUPTIVE FORCE IN THE $51 BILLION PROTEIN SUPPLEMENT MARKET

The global protein supplements market size is projected to grow from $27.4 billion

in 2023 to $51.8 billion by 2030

Plant-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast

period

BURLINGTON, ON, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is positioned to disrupt the global protein supplement market. The globally patented Promino Plant-Based Blend is shown to be 2x more effective at building muscle than whey protein. Promino products are aligned with the two largest market segments being protein powder and ready-to-drink products.

For years, whey protein has dominated the protein market accounting for over 50% of product sales in 2023 - it's time for a change. Throughout history we've witnessed industries and companies erased with new technologies, cars displaced the horse, digital cameras replaced film and erased Kodak®, lithium-ion batteries make nickel cadmium batteries all but obsolete. Promino's clinically proven products, that are twice as effective in building muscle than whey protein, have the ability to make the old technology of whey obsolete.

"The forecasted growth in our focused market is very encouraging," stated Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "I believe we have the best, most researched product offerings in the category, they're quickly being recognized by elite athletes, sports teams, celebrities and the public at large. Through our marketing efforts and brand ambassadors we are seeing an increase in global interest in our products and expect to significantly widen our international distribution footprint beyond 2024."

Why Promino

Promino™ has earned the coveted NSF Certified for Sport ® certification, which helps athletes, dietitians, coaches, and consumers around the world make safer decisions when choosing sport supplements, functional foods, and personal care products. NSF Certified for Sport ® products are certified to be banned substance free.





It is fast-absorbing and provides the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, sugar, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins.





Is shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world. Based on "Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score" (DIAAS), with a 321 DIAAS score Promino™ is superior to whey protein at 109.

Corporate Updates

The Company also announces it has entered into consulting agreements with a research and development consultant ("R&D Consultant"), a fiscal advisory consultant ("Fiscal Consultant") and a brand ambassador ("Brand Ambassador") to provide certain consulting services to the Company for initial terms of 12 months, 12 months and 24 months, respectively. In consideration for the services provided by the consultants, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 2,160,000 common shares to the R&D Consultant, an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares to the Brand Ambassador and an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares to the Fiscal Consultant, with all shares issuable in tranches over the terms of the respective agreements. The consultants are arm's-length to the Company.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the expected effect of the Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ products on the protein supplement and ready-to-drink markets, the expected growth of the protein supplement market and the plant-based segment, the Company and its business, including any anticipated benefits to the Company; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information: Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229