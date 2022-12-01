EVOLO NEX will complete one of the few LEED ND Gold certified neighbourhoods in Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 1, 2022, accompanied by the Mayor of Verdun, Marie-Andrée Mauger, Véronique Tremblay, borough councillor for the Champlain-L'Île-des-Sœurs district, and several partners, work began on the first phase of EVOLO NEX, in the Quartier Pointe-Nord on Nuns' Island.

Of exceptional quality and harmoniously integrated into the urban fabric of the neighbourhood, the 258-unit project has been slightly redesigned to better meet post-pandemic needs. The balconies have been transformed into loggias to allow residents to enjoy additional living space. In addition, some common areas have been designed with collaborative work environments, including a conference room to facilitate telecommuting. Finally, the architects and designers have paid special attention to connecting the project to the community, while allowing for moments of true relaxation and connection to oneself.

"It is with great excitement that we begin work on Phase 1 of EVOLO NEX, a project where half of the residential units have been sold in less than two months. This is an extraordinary and favourable response from buyers in a more difficult market. This demonstrates the public's confidence in this quality product located along the St. Lawrence River, near the REM, and whose value will be maintained over time. The Quartier Pointe-Nord, a world-class project that began 12 years ago, is a showcase for community living, green spaces and water, active transportation and local businesses, all within five minutes of downtown Montreal. Collectively, we should be proud that Pointe-Nord is one of the few LEED ND Gold certified neighbourhoods in Canada. I have a special thought for the residents and future residents of the neighbourhood and for all the professionals who have shaped it with us." - Ilan Gewurz, executive vice-president, Proment Corporation.

Data sheet - EVOLO NEX, phase 1 Located in the Pointe Nord district of Nuns' Island

Facing the St. Lawrence River

Within walking distance of the REM station

26 floors

258 residential units, from one to three bedrooms

Collaborative and connected workspaces

Guest suite

Outdoor pool, landscaped gardens, urban agriculture areas and bocce court Indoor parking, with charging stations for electric vehicles, dog wash and workshop

Bike racks

Loggia balconies

Four appliances, including a hotplate and built-in oven, refrigerator and dishwasher with cover panels

In partnership with Groupe Conseil Jean-Pierre Bart Architecte, Lemay Michaud Architecture Design, Projet Paysage, Clairoux and Pomerleau

About the Pointe Nord neighbourhood

The Quartier Pointe-Nord (www.pointenord.com), which is LEED ND Gold certified, is already occupied by approximately 2,800 residents (approximately 1,460 housing units). EVOLO NEX represents the seventh phase of the overall project. Pointe-Nord will occupy a total of 100,000 square metres (1.1 million square feet) when completed within the next six years and will include approximately 2,200 housing units with a total value of approximately $700 million.

About Proment Corporation

Founded in 1965, Proment Corporation is a real estate developer known for its innovative residential projects, all located on Nuns' Island. Proment has built nearly 5,000 condominiums on the island and Evolo NEX, phase 1, will be the 21st high-rise tower built by the developer on Nuns' Island. Proment's innovation in design and construction quality has been recognized on several occasions, including by the Association provinciale des constructeurs d'habitations du Québec (APCHQ) and the Ordre des architectes du Québec, which have presented the company with numerous awards, including seven "Builder of the Year" awards over the past 20 years. Proment Corporation, a leader in green residential real estate in Quebec, has received LEED Gold certification for its waterfront projects, Le Vistal 1 and 2, Evolo 1 and 2, and LEED Silver for the Evolo S and Evolo X towers.

