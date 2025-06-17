MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Evolo NEX building in Nuns' Island has been awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certification by the Canada Green Building Council. This is the seventh LEED certification for the real estate developer. "Reducing the ecological footprint of our buildings is one of our contributions to minimizing our environmental impact and improving people's well-being," says Ilan Gewurz, President of Proment Corporation. "Obtaining LEED certification requires completion of a very stringent process, and we are proud to have invested the necessary efforts in doing so." Proment Corporation is a pioneer in LEED residential construction, having completed the Vistal towers, the first LEED Gold-certified residential towers in Quebec, in 2011 and 2014. Since then, many developers have followed the path of sustainable development in the design of their residential projects. Evolo NEX is situated in the heart of the waterfront Pointe-Nord neighbourhood, which has been awarded LEED ND Gold (Neighbourhood Development) certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

Evolo Nex building - Nuns' Island (CNW Group/Proment Corporation)

Rigorous criteria

To obtain LEED accreditation, building developers must meet green building criteria in six categories: sustainable site, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, as well as operations design and innovation.

"In fact, it is only once a project is completed that the Canada Green Building Council conducts the necessary verifications to ensure that construction and operations are compliant with sustainable development standards," explains Louis-Joseph Papineau, Eng., LEED AP, and Vice-President, Development and Construction, Proment Corporation.

A clear benefit for residents

"In addition to using 30% less water than a standard building, our buildings are 50% more energy-efficient," continues Papineau. Residents' heating and electricity bills will be considerably reduced.

About Evolo NEX

With 85% sold, the Evolo NEX tower (www.nexcondos.ca) welcomed its first residents in August 2024. The developer has built five model condos in different styles, which can be visited by the public. A new rental tower, located near Evolo NEX, is currently in the planning stages. The 26-storey building will feature studios and 1 to 3-bedroom condominiums.

About the Pointe-Nord neighbourhood

Pointe-Nord (www.pointenord.com), one of the few LEED ND Gold-certified neighbourhoods in Quebec, is already home to some 2,500 residents. When completed, Pointe-Nord will occupy a total area of one million square feet and include some 2,000 properties with a total value of approximately $700 million. Located close to the river and the REM station, the Pointe-Nord neighbourhood offers an inspiring lifestyle with local merchants, parks and riverside paths.

About Proment Corporation

Founded in 1965, Proment Corporation (www.proment.com) is a real estate development company well known for its innovative residential projects, all of them located on Nuns' Island, where Proment has built more than 5,000 condominium units. The innovative design and quality construction of Proment projects have been frequently recognized by the Quebec Order of Architects, the Institut de développement urbain (IDU), and the Quebec Provincial Residential Construction Association (APCHQ), which have given Proment numerous awards, including 7 "Builder of the Year" distinctions in the last 20 years alone.

SOURCE Proment Corporation

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Denise Dion 514-569-4606 [email protected]