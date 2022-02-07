PROLINE by OLG Becomes the First Official NFL Sportsbook Partner in Canada

Partnership spotlights the biggest single-day betting event of 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Just in time for the Super Bowl LVI! OLG and the National Football League (NFL) will deliver an exclusive sports betting experience to Ontarians on OLG's PROLINE platform, as OLG becomes the first official sportsbook partner of the NFL.

Under this exclusive five-year deal, OLG and PROLINE become an official retail lottery and sportsbook partner of the NFL in Ontario and the NFL's first official sportsbook partner in Canada.

"We are so excited to announce this partnership given that PROLINE is the only platform for sports bettors in Ontario to place legal, single event wagers and other exciting bets on the Super Bowl at both retail outlets and online at PROLINE+," says Dave Pridmore, OLG's Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. "This exciting collaboration with a world-class organization like the NFL creates new sports entertainment experiences that give sports fans all across the province an incredible opportunity to get closer to the sport they love through exclusive, one-of-a-kind gameplay."

OLG and PROLINE have been proud supporters of sports in Ontario for decades. This partnership with the NFL further demonstrates OLG and PROLINE's ongoing commitment to creating new opportunities for sports betting play and developing innovative player experiences both at retailers and online.

"As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve, we are excited to partner with OLG in Ontario with the opening of the sports betting market in Canada", said Gavin Kemp, NFL Director of Corporate Partnerships. "OLG will bring NFL fans in the province a whole new experience in sports gaming entertainment. We look forward to working together to create new responsible and innovative ways for football fans to share in the action of the NFL."

The OLG/PROLINE and NFL partnership includes:

Rich variety of engaging football content delivered across OLG.ca and NFL digital platforms

Unique OLG/PROLINE & NFL events and promotions at retail and online with PROLINE+

Exclusive player opportunities in the future

Just in time for Super Bowl LVI, PROLINE is also providing sports bettors fun and exciting new markets, including expanded proposition bets and novelty bets such as:

Which team will score the longest touchdown?

Team to use first coach's challenge

Who will be named the game MVP?

Coin toss; heads or tails?

In support of the NFL's commitment to protect the integrity of the game and its fans, OLG will adhere to the NFL's core integrity policies, collaborate with the NFL on intelligence sharing, and use official League data. Consistent with the NFL's own responsible gambling initiatives, OLG also promotes responsible gambling across all its gaming products and features online player tools and educational materials from OLG's globally recognized PlaySmart program, which received the highest level of certification from the World Lottery Association.

Visit OLG.ca and PROLINE+ in the days leading up to game day to learn more about our Super Bowl plans, including the launch of a new weekly online sports video series called "Game Plan."

Our premiere episode drops on February 9th, featuring our special guest 4x Super Bowl champion and NFL legend Joe Montana. Among other things, Montana will share his take on the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

For a sneak peek of #OLGGamePlan, visit @OLG_CA.

100% of the proceeds generated through PROLINE and PROLINE+ are reinvested in the province to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. When you play PROLINE and PROLINE+, you play for Ontario.

You must be 18 years of age or older to play the new PROLINE at retail locations and 19 years of age or older to register and play PROLINE+ on OLG.ca.

OLG is the trusted source for world-class gaming entertainment for Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario

100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

Disponible en français

