The two Centre–du–Québec tourism businesses are receiving a total of $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SAINTE-SÉRAPHINE, QC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan–Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a total of $200,000 in financial contributions for La Cache Outfitters Inc. and the Manoir du lac William Inc., two businesses supported under the TRF. This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; Minister St–Onge unveiled a report on the TRF on June 28, 2023.

Details on this CED support are as follows:

La Cache Outfitters, an outfitter in Sainte-Séraphine specializing in guided hunting packages, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 . The assistance from CED will enable the business to build outdoor shelters for snowmobiles and bikes and outdoor kitchens, in addition to installing recharging stations and fitting out the site.

. The assistance from CED will enable the business to build outdoor shelters for snowmobiles and bikes and outdoor kitchens, in addition to installing recharging stations and fitting out the site. The Manoir du lac William, a four-star hotel with 56 units, has also received a $100,000 non–repayable contribution. The CED assistance enabled the business, located on the shores of Lac William in Saint–Ferdinand, to renovate its upper rooms, including the bathrooms, and to refresh the furniture and bedding.

In addition to helping increase tourist traffic in the Centre–du–Québec region, these projects will make it possible to attract potential clients to several regional businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy for all.

Quote

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. The Government of Canada has always been very aware of the importance of tourism to the country and continues to be here for businesses and organizations in this sector to ensure they recover. The investments announced today will help La Cache Outfitters and the Manoir du lac William look to the future. The projects by these two tourism businesses represent excellent news for the Centre–du–Québec region and its drawing power."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP

The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million, including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023, in Quebec.

In Quebec, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941, complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec.

In the Centre-du-Québec region, seven projects received TRF support, for a total of $2,605,598 in investments from CED. These projects made it possible to maintain 140 jobs and create 11 jobs.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

News release on the TRF report, issued on June 28, 2023

La Cache Outfitters

Manoir du lac William

Tourism Relief Fund

CED funding initiatives and programs

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]