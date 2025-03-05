News provided byRoyal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management
Mar 05, 2025, 18:31 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) collaborated on a very successful online child sexual exploitation Canadian operation.
Project STEEL was an extensive nationwide and coordinated joint operation led by the OPP, SQ, and RCMP's NCECC. It brought together 63 law enforcement partners across Canada. It successfully targeted online child sexual exploitation. The operation took place from February 17-28, 2025.
To date, 106 individuals have been arrested and 37 children have been safeguarded. A total of 1,132 electronic devices were seized.
Charges so far include:
- Possession of child pornography
- Distribution of child pornography
- Accessing child pornography
- Making child pornography
- Luring a child under the age of 16
- Luring a child under the age of 18
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Sexual interference
- Publication, etc., of an intimate image without consent
- Agreement or arrangement — sexual offence against child
- Making sexually explicit material available to child
- Other, which includes charges related to:
- Sexual assault
- Possession, etc., of counterfeit money
- Failure to comply with order (release)
- Failure to comply with probation order
- Indecent acts
- Criminal harassment
- Identity theft
- Administering a noxious thing
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Careless use of firearm, etc.
Investigations are still ongoing.
Quotes
Our most effective strategy against online child sexual exploitation is collaboration. Individual police agencies cannot deal with these types of crimes on their own. That's why we work together on operations like Project STEEL to protect children across Canada from these horrific crimes. These investigations are particularly demanding for all of our police personnel as they must view materials that are sensitive and graphic in nature. I want to thank them for their resilience and unwavering dedication. Their priority is to safeguard children and apprehend the people who commit these heinous crimes.
Mike Duheme
Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Online child sexual exploitation is a priority for Canadian law enforcement. Project STEEL demonstrates the strength of working together to successfully safeguard children and identify offenders. The results of this operation remind us that we all need to be aware and work together to keep children safer online. All of us have a role to play in protecting children against offenders.
Inspector Matthieu Girard
National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Protecting children from sexual exploitation is a responsibility we all share. Through Ontario's Provincial Strategy, the OPP is proud to lead a coordinated effort that brings together law enforcement, government partners and communities to safeguard our most vulnerable. By working together, we are sending a clear message: those who exploit children will be found, held accountable and brought to justice.
Detective Staff Sergeant Tim Brown
Ontario Provincial Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention Strategy Coordinator
Each investigation into online child sexual exploitation goes beyond the search for a guilty party; it aims to protect the innocent and preserve their dignity in an increasingly complex digital world.
Sergent Katherine Guimond
Coordinator, Sexual Violence Service
Online Child Sexual Exploitation Investigations Division
Sûreté du Québec
Quick facts
- Local police services handle initial complaints about online child sexual exploitation. To report online sexual exploitation of a child, visit Cybertip.ca.
- If you or someone you know might be in immediate danger or risk, call 911 or your local police.
Associated links
- Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P)
- NeedHelpNow.ca – A resource for youth who are experiencing online sexual violence.
- Cybertip.ca – Canada's national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children
- National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC)
- Ontario Provincial Police
- Sûreté du Québec [in French]
- Online Child Sexual Exploitation - Public Safety Canada
Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2025/03/project-steel-leads-arrest-106-online-child-sex-offenders
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management
Contacts: RCMP Media Relations: [email protected], 613-843-5999; Andrew D. Taylor, A/Strategic Communications Advisor, [email protected]; Sûreté du Québec Media Relations: [email protected], 514-598-4848; Peel Regional Police Service Media Relations: A/Sgt Sarah Patten, [email protected]; Durham Regional Police Service Media Relations: [email protected], 905-579-1520 x 4346
Share this article