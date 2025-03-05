OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) collaborated on a very successful online child sexual exploitation Canadian operation.

Project STEEL was an extensive nationwide and coordinated joint operation led by the OPP, SQ, and RCMP's NCECC. It brought together 63 law enforcement partners across Canada. It successfully targeted online child sexual exploitation. The operation took place from February 17-28, 2025.

To date, 106 individuals have been arrested and 37 children have been safeguarded. A total of 1,132 electronic devices were seized.

Charges so far include:

Possession of child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Making child pornography

Luring a child under the age of 16

Luring a child under the age of 18

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual interference

Publication, etc., of an intimate image without consent

Agreement or arrangement — sexual offence against child

Making sexually explicit material available to child

Other, which includes charges related to:

Sexual assault



Possession, etc., of counterfeit money



Failure to comply with order (release)



Failure to comply with probation order



Indecent acts



Criminal harassment



Identity theft



Administering a noxious thing



Unauthorized possession of firearm



Careless use of firearm, etc.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Quotes

Our most effective strategy against online child sexual exploitation is collaboration. Individual police agencies cannot deal with these types of crimes on their own. That's why we work together on operations like Project STEEL to protect children across Canada from these horrific crimes. These investigations are particularly demanding for all of our police personnel as they must view materials that are sensitive and graphic in nature. I want to thank them for their resilience and unwavering dedication. Their priority is to safeguard children and apprehend the people who commit these heinous crimes.

Mike Duheme

Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Online child sexual exploitation is a priority for Canadian law enforcement. Project STEEL demonstrates the strength of working together to successfully safeguard children and identify offenders. The results of this operation remind us that we all need to be aware and work together to keep children safer online. All of us have a role to play in protecting children against offenders.

Inspector Matthieu Girard

National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Protecting children from sexual exploitation is a responsibility we all share. Through Ontario's Provincial Strategy, the OPP is proud to lead a coordinated effort that brings together law enforcement, government partners and communities to safeguard our most vulnerable. By working together, we are sending a clear message: those who exploit children will be found, held accountable and brought to justice.

Detective Staff Sergeant Tim Brown

Ontario Provincial Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention Strategy Coordinator

Each investigation into online child sexual exploitation goes beyond the search for a guilty party; it aims to protect the innocent and preserve their dignity in an increasingly complex digital world.

Sergent Katherine Guimond

Coordinator, Sexual Violence Service

Online Child Sexual Exploitation Investigations Division

Sûreté du Québec

Quick facts

Local police services handle initial complaints about online child sexual exploitation. To report online sexual exploitation of a child, visit Cybertip.ca.

If you or someone you know might be in immediate danger or risk, call 911 or your local police.

