What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Project 6 - All-season Road Linking Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation and God's Lake First Nation, located in Manitoba.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, and the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up programs.

IAAC also invites comments on the draft potential conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally binding for the proponent if the Minister of Environment and Climate Change issues a Decision Statement indicating the project may proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80138). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several Indigenous and public engagement opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, #Project6AllSeasonRd or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure proposes to construct 141 kilometres of all-season road on provincial Crown land. The project, designed as a two-lane gravel public highway, would consist of three sections of intersecting road located on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba. These road sections would begin at the reserve boundaries of Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, and God's Lake First Nation. Two bridges over God's River and Magill Creek could also be constructed as part of the project.

