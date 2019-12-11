Product Recall: Select Units of PC® Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese Français
Dec 11, 2019, 19:54 ET
BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese, 300g units with the UPC code 060383010133 and dates 2020 MR 19 and 2020 MR 24 due to a risk that they may contain foreign material. The products were sold at the following stores:
Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent ®, Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Valu-Mart®, Zehrs®, Wholesale Club® and affiliated independent stores
Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Dominion®, Independent ®, No Frills®, and affiliated independent stores
Québec: Maxi®, Maxi & Cie®, Provigo®, Provigo le Marché®, Axep®, Intermarche®, and affiliated independent stores
West: Extra Foods®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Wholesale Club®, No Frills®, Independent® and affiliated independent stores
All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The safety of customers is our top concern.
SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited
For further information: regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via http://www.presidentschoice.ca/en_CA/customer-service-feedback-form.html or 1-888-495-5111.
