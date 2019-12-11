Product Recall: Select Units of PC® Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Dominion®, Independent ®, No Frills®, and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Maxi®, Maxi & Cie®, Provigo®, Provigo le Marché®, Axep®, Intermarche®, and affiliated independent stores

West: Extra Foods®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Wholesale Club®, No Frills®, Independent® and affiliated independent stores

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The safety of customers is our top concern.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via http://www.presidentschoice.ca/en_CA/customer-service-feedback-form.html or 1-888-495-5111.

Related Links

http://www.loblaw.ca/

