Product Recall: Select Units of PC® Cordless Glass Electric Kettle

BRAMPTON, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, 1.7 litre, with the UPC number 058703098701 and model number PC 3718. Only the products with the following date codes are affected by this recall: 3218, 1218, 3917, 1718. There is a risk the handle could detach from the kettle.

The products were sold between Jan 1, 2018 and June 4, 2020 at the following stores: