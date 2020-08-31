Proctofoam-HC® is a rectal aerosol foam that contains hydrocortisone acetate and pramoxine hydrochloride, with anti-inflammatory and anti-pruritic with emollient properties. It is used to temporarily relieve inflammation, itchiness, pain and swelling caused by hemorrhoids, proctitis, cryptitis, fissures, postoperative pain and pruritus ani of the rectal and anal area.

"We are proud that the hard work of our internal teams to make this product available again is coming to fruition today," affirmed Dany Hallé, Duchesnay's Vice President, Commercial Affairs.

Proctofoam-HC® is once again available through all wholesalers and pharmacies. It is covered by most private insurers and by public insurance plans in the following provinces and territories: British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland/Labrador and the Yukon. It is also covered by the First Nations and Inuit Non-Insured Health Benefits Program (upon request) and by the Interim Federal Health Program (refugees).

Please consult the Product Monograph at https://www.duchesnay.com/files/pdf/proctofoamhc_monograph.pdf for important information about contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions and dosing. The product Monograph is also available by calling us at 1-888-666-0611.

About Duchesnay

Duchesnay is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. Until recently, the company focused on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Today, Duchesnay has broadened its portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at different stages of their lives.

For more information about Duchesnay, please visit duchesnay.com

SOURCE Duchesnay inc.

For further information: Dominique Touchette, 450 433-7734, [email protected]

