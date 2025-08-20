New FSRA report shows overall mortgage growth and a slight increase in traditional mortgages

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite a modest dip in 2024, private mortgage lending continues to play a vital role in Ontario's housing market, serving as a key financing option for many borrowers, according to the latest annual report from FSRA, the province's financial services regulator.

Lower interest rates led more borrowers to seek traditional mortgage options, contributing to a modest increase in total mortgage activity across the province.

FSRA's second annual Private Residential Mortgage Lending in Ontario Report provides valuable insights that inform the regulator's sector supervision priorities and help ensure that consumer protection efforts remain aligned with emerging market risks.

"Private lending plays an important role in Ontario's mortgage market, particularly when borrowers can't access traditional financing," said Antoinette Leung, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct at FSRA. "Our goal is to ensure that when consumers turn to private options, both the borrowers and investors/lenders understand the risks and receive suitable recommendations from mortgage professionals that support long-term financial stability."

FSRA has maintained private mortgages as a key area of supervisory focus, particularly as delinquency rates have risen and vulnerable borrowers face increasing financial pressure.

The report draws on Ontario land registry data from Teranet's LendViewTM platform, offering a comprehensive view of residential mortgage activity across the province.

