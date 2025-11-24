TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing its partnership with Fintech Cadence to empower fintechs to grow and innovate responsibly within Ontario's evolving financial services sector.

"By working directly with fintech founders at critical stages of their growth, we can help foster innovation that is responsible and impactful--for the industry and for consumers," said Stephanie Appave Director, Innovation Office, FSRA.

Through this partnership, FSRA's Innovation Office will share with fintech startups how FSRA's Test and Learn Environment can help them elevate their business. As a part of Fintech Cadence's accelerator program, called Ascension, the Innovation Office will host a Masterclass for participating fintech founders.

The Masterclass attendees will gain:

Insights into regulatory considerations for startups

Awareness of FSRA's initiatives in innovation and regulation

An understanding of the value and benefits of participating in the TLE

The Ascension program supports fintech companies as they grow their businesses and attract investment, connecting founders with experts, mentors, and partners to accelerate their development.

"As we continue and deepen our important relationship with FSRA and its Innovation Office, this partnership is further strengthened with the introduction of the FSRA Innovation Stream into our Ascension Program." said Layial El-Hadi, Executive Director, Fintech Cadence. "We look forward to showcasing regulation-focused content throughout the Ascension Program and to a year of innovation and impact."

This partnership builds on FSRA's ongoing efforts to support responsible innovation and empower the next generation of fintech leaders. This is one of several initiatives taken by FSRA's Innovation Office to enable financial services entrepreneurs and startups across the province to support innovation. For more information about FSRA's Regulation Stream and the Masterclass, visit Ascension - Fintech Cadence | Canada's Fintech Hub

