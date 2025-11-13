TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulator of Ontario (FSRA) has imposed an administrative penalty in the total amount of $80,000 against Gurpreet Singh Ghuman (Ghuman).

Ghuman contravened the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c I.8 by acting as a life insurance agent while not being duly licensed, contrary to section 392.2(6) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as Ghuman withdrew his Request for Hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager, Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario