TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has released its Q3 2025 Solvency Report for Defined Benefit Pension Plans and they remain financially strong in an unstable global economic environment. The report, which covers the period July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025, reveals a median pension solvency ratio of 124 per cent – up two percentage points from the previous quarter. The median solvency ratio reached a new high, primarily driven by robust investment returns of 4.6 per cent during Q3 2025.

"This quarter's results demonstrate the resilience of Ontario's pension plans in the face of a constantly changing global economy," said Andrew Fung, Executive Vice President, Pensions, FSRA. "While the improvement this quarter is encouraging, it serves as a reminder that funding positions remain highly sensitive to market fluctuations, underscoring the importance of ongoing vigilance and disciplined risk management to support long-term sustainability."

FSRA is committed to ensuring the stability and security of Ontario's pension plans and continues to encourage them to employ stress testing, modeling, and other analytical tools to assess potential risks and enhance overall financial stability.

FSRA releases its solvency report each quarter to assess the financial health of Ontario defined benefit pension plans. The report provides timely information to plan members about the performance of their plan and the state of the economy both nationally and internationally.

