MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Home to both established institutions and a dynamic startup ecosystem, it's this balance of old and new, culture and creativity that defines Montréal, a city that continues to attract top talent from across Canada and around the world. In today's competitive labour market, leading organizations are embedding quality of life into their workplace cultures through policies and practices that support work-life balance -- that's the message from the 2026 winners of Montréal's Top Employers, announced today by Mediacorp Canada, organizers of the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"Leading organizations encourage a healthy work-life balance," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp, noting the city's unique array of industries -- from cheesemakers to fashion designers and subway manufacturers. "There's an emphasis on social connection, flexible work, paid personal days, and parental leave policies that all go into supporting this balance."

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the region's economy. Québec continues to navigate the headwinds of evolving U.S. trade policy, including the 50% steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the United States last year, which have had an outsized impact on the province's export-oriented industries. Even amid these challenges, the employers recognized today demonstrate how strong workplace cultures and investment in people can help organizations remain resilient and competitive. Montréal's rapidly expanding technology and artificial intelligence ecosystem -- home to more than 250 AI companies and one of the world's largest concentrations of AI researchers -- continues to attract global talent and investment.

While hybrid and remote work arrangements are common among this year's winners, physical workplaces that foster collaboration remain equally important, particularly in technology-driven creative sectors. Montréal's leading employers are distinguished by robust professional development programs, with this year's winners offering initiatives such as succession planning, peer shadowing, hackathons and industry-specific training. These programs continue to evolve alongside the region's flourishing technology and AI ecosystem, often extending beyond traditional workplace learning.

"Employers are setting aside time for employees to pursue passion projects," says Cypress Weston, assistant editor at Mediacorp. "In tech, there's often pressure to 'be the first' to do just about anything, but that isn't sustainable. This designated time is meant for employees to reconnect with what initially drew them to the industry and rediscover their sense of curiosity."

First published in 2006, Montréal's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Greater Montréal.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Montréal's Top Employers (2026) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in the Montreal Gazette and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including scores of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/canada's-top-100-employers/

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

X/Twitter: @top_employers

Hashtags: #MTLTopEmployers, #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]