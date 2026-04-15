Advanced manufacturing, knowledge-based jobs and next-generation technology drive Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers (2026)

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - A quiet transformation is reshaping Canada's industrial heartland. Across Southwestern Ontario, employers are investing in knowledge-based roles, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies -- laying the foundation for a more resilient and diversified regional economy. The most forward-looking of these organizations were recognized today with the announcement of Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers (2026) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"Southwestern Ontario has resilience baked into its DNA," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "The challenges faced by the auto sector in the early 2000s helped catalyze a shift toward advanced manufacturing and a more diversified economy -- one that continues to evolve today."

That evolution is unfolding alongside sustained population growth. The region's population is projected to increase by more than 30 per cent by 2051, according to provincial forecasts. While growth is strongest in urban centres such as Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph, smaller communities -- including Cambridge and Collingwood -- are also expanding as employers open head offices within reach of the Greater Toronto Area.

At the same time, governments are investing heavily to strengthen the region's industrial base. In Windsor, Sarnia and along the London–St. Thomas corridor, support for advanced manufacturing -- particularly in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, robotics, and automation -- is helping modernize production and reduce reliance on traditional export markets.

Canada's first commercial-scale EV battery facility began production in Windsor last year, with another major plant set to begin operations in St. Thomas in 2027. Together, these projects are expected to create approximately 5,500 direct jobs, with thousands more generated across the supply chain.

The region is also home to one of Canada's largest infrastructure investments: the ongoing refurbishment and expansion of the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station on the shores of Lake Huron. Representing more than $13 billion in investment, the multi-decade project is expected to generate over $200 billion in economic activity while supporting over 22,000 direct and indirect jobs annually. With 95 per cent of project spending occurring domestically, the initiative is reinforcing a "made-in-Ontario" supply chain across manufacturing, engineering, and skilled trades. To support this long-term demand for specialized talent, the region's Nuclear Innovation Institute is engaging local youth through hands-on STEM programming and skilled trades exposure -- helping build a future workforce pipeline aligned with emerging opportunities in energy and advanced manufacturing.

"One of Southwestern Ontario's strengths is how closely employers are woven into the fabric of local educational institutions and communities," adds Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp. "This connection plays a big role in making sure employees gain the skills needed to compete in tomorrow's economy."

Now in its third year, Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes leading employers in the region between Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and Lake Erie (excluding the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara). The competition was the first new regional initiative launched by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers in over a decade, reflecting the region's growing economic significance.

Employers were evaluated on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency and highlighting best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business located in Southwestern Ontario. Additional background on the selection process is available via the competition homepage.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers (2026) was announced today by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection', with dozens of additional stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/canada's-top-100-employers/

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #swotopemployers #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]