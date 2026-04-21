Sustainable values in practice: Canada's Greenest Employers (2026) announced

Winners of 19th annual competition embed sustainability into their operations, culture, and long-term strategy.

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - As more than 190 countries mark Earth Day tomorrow, employers across Canada are reducing their environmental footprint while recognizing that sustainable practices play an increasingly important role in attracting employees, retaining talent, and earning the trust of customers. The best of these initiatives were recognized today as Canada's Greenest Employers (2026) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This competition highlights the practical ways that employers can integrate environmental responsibility into their operations, regardless of industry or organizational size," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "From advanced manufacturing to healthcare and financial services, sustainability is no longer a symbolic gesture -- it reflects concrete actions that improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact."

Many of this year's winners are incorporating principles of the circular economy into their business models, in some cases building on programs established decades ago. From The Beer Store's bottle return and reuse program, introduced in 1927, to HP Canada Co.'s longstanding ink cartridge recycling initiatives, this year's winners demonstrate that reducing waste can be both environmentally responsible and financially sound. Such initiatives resonate with employees and customers alike, strengthening organizational reputation and long-term performance.

"Environmental leadership is increasingly important to younger generations entering the workforce," adds Sonja Verpoort, assistant editor at Mediacorp Canada Inc. "Gen Z and Millennial employees actively seek employers that demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability through identifiable programs and measurable outcomes -- these are workplaces where young people can feel that their daily work contributes to a more sustainable future."

That employers' environmental records matter to young workers is borne out by independent research. According to Deloitte's 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey -- which polled more than 23,000 respondents across 44 countries -- approximately 70 per cent of Gen Z and Millennial respondents indicated that an employer's environmental credentials are an important factor in their choice of employer. The same survey found that nearly a quarter of respondents research a prospective employer's environmental policies before accepting a job offer, and that roughly 40 per cent have left, or plan to leave, a position due to concerns about their employer's environmental impact. With these two generations expected to account for approximately 74 per cent of the global workforce by 2030, the findings underscore the competitive importance of the kind of environmental leadership demonstrated by this year's winners.

Now in its 19th year, Canada's Greenest Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers that foster a culture of environmental awareness and leadership. Employers are chosen by editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using four main criteria: (1) the uniqueness and effectiveness of their environmental initiatives; (2) whether they have been successful in reducing their own environmental footprint; (3) whether their employees are involved in these programs and contribute unique skills; and (4) whether their environmental initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity, attracting new employees or customers.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Canada's Greenest Employers (2026) was announced today in a special magazine published online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection', with hundreds of additional stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/canada's-top-100-employers/

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #GreenEmployers, #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]