Nova Scotia's Top Employers (2026) announced, highlighting workplaces that support employees and communities

Employers across the province are enhancing family-friendly benefits, flexible supports, and community initiatives to attract and retain talent

HALIFAX, NS, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Employers across Nova Scotia are continuing to distinguish themselves by fostering supportive, high-performing workplaces that recognize the contributions of their employees and their broader communities. Today, these efforts were recognized with the announcement of Nova Scotia's Top Employers (2026) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the organizers of the national Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"The employers selected for this year's list offer their employees unique benefits that encourage them to stay," says Stephanie Leung, editor at Mediacorp. "By ensuring employees have access to the support and the tools needed to thrive in their personal life and at work, these employers reap the benefits of a motivated and dedicated workforce."

Across the province, leading employers are placing particular emphasis on helping employees balance work, family responsibilities, and community involvement. Notable initiatives include enhanced family leave policies, paid personal days to support caregiving responsibilities, and paid leave for significant life events such as marriage. Many employers are also encouraging community engagement through structured volunteer programs -- for example, Dartmouth-based Office Interiors supports monthly team volunteering initiatives with Feed Nova Scotia, reinforcing connections between employees and local communities.

"Many of this year's winners are deeply rooted in Nova Scotia and reflect the province's strong sense of community," adds Leung. "Their efforts go beyond traditional benefits, focusing on creating inclusive environments where employees feel supported at every stage of their careers."

These workplace initiatives are unfolding against a backdrop of steady economic and demographic growth in the province. According to Statistics Canada's latest Labour Force Survey, Nova Scotia has experienced continued population gains driven by interprovincial migration and international immigration, while employment levels have remained resilient in key sectors. Recent labour force data indicate sustained participation and employment growth, underscoring the importance of employers that can attract and retain talent in a competitive environment.

Now marking its 20th anniversary, Nova Scotia's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business located in Nova Scotia. Additional background on the selection process and editorial criteria is available via the competition homepage.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Nova Scotia's Top Employers (2026) was announced today by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection', with dozens of additional stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/canada's-top-100-employers/

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #NSTopEmployers #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]