Prime Video Unveils Key Art and Trailer for Highly Anticipated Canadian Original Docuseries - The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal

A poignant celebration of the iconic Canadian rock band's legendary career and enduring legacy from director Mike Downie

The docuseries will world premiere at TIFF as part of the Primetime slate

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Prime Video today released the official key art and trailer for the upcoming four-part docuseries The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, an intimate and unvarnished look at the extraordinary 40-year journey of Canada's most beloved rock bands. Directed by Mike Downie, the four-part series chronicles the triumphs, trials and deep bonds of brotherhood that defined The Tragically Hip's rise from basement shows to arena rock legends. The docuseries will have its world premiere at TIFF before screening at film festivals nationwide. The Prime Video launch date will be shared at a later date.

"We're thrilled to premiere the incredible story of The Tragically Hip at this year's TIFF. It will be a powerful and memorable event," said Mike Downie. "This project is a labour of love, with personal and unseen footage from the band's 40-year history. We set out to understand what held the band together, what pushed them apart and how they captured the hearts and minds of so many fans both in Canada and around the world."

"The Tragically Hip's music continues to be the soundtrack for generations of Canadians," said Shaun Alperin, head of content, Prime Video, Canada. "This docuseries offers fans an unprecedented window into the band's iconic career and the deep kinship they forged with an entire nation through their poetic lyrics and electrifying performances -- from director Mike Downie who was there for every moment."

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal is a love story between a band and the country they call home. With never before seen personal and archival footage, the Canadian rock'n'roll legends share the story of their unique, complicated and wildly successful musical brotherhood. Forty years of hits and misses, friendship and frustration, triumph and tragedy, the docuseries features unseen performances, unreleased music and unprecedented access to The Hip.

From their hometown of Kingston, ON, Rob Baker, Gord Downie, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair skyrocketed to fame as The Tragically Hip with their signature blend of rock anthems and poetic lyricism. Over their storied career, the band released 14 studio albums, 9 of which hit #1 in Canada, won 17 Juno Awards, and were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received a star on Canada's Walk Of Fame. Their 2016 cross-Canada tour, undertaken after Downie's terminal cancer diagnosis, was a cultural phenomenon watched by millions.

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal is produced by Courage Films with support from Ontario Creates and the Government of Canada. The docuseries is directed and produced by Mike Downie and executive produced by Jake Gold.

