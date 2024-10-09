Prime Video Releases First-Look Images and Premiere Date for The Sticky, Inspired by the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist

Starring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr with guest star Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis – all six episodes of The Sticky premiere December 6 globally on Prime Video

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Prime Video released first look images for The Sticky (6x30), a fast-paced, dark comedy, inspired by the true story dubbed the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist." From showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan, the series follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale), a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec's maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing. The Sticky premieres on December 6 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Inspired by a real-life heist that made international headlines in 2012, which saw more than $18 million worth of maple syrup stolen from Quebec's national reserves. The Sticky combines moments of culture-clash hilarity, edge-of-the-seat excitement and heartbreaking drama.

The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine's Megamix and Sphere Media. Creators, executive producers, showrunners and writers are Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; executive producers Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant serves as co-executive producer. Associate producers include Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media, Inc and Russell Goldman for Comet Pictures.

The series joins the slate of Canadian Amazon Original series and films including TIFF 2024 People's Choice Documentary Award winner The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, TIFF 2023 People's Choice Documentary Award and Canadian Screen Award-winner Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, Luxe Listings: Toronto, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, Three Pines, Saving Sakic, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, and The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith.

Since 2015, Amazon MGM Studios, as well as MGM Television and MGM+ Studios have commissioned more than 40 series and films that have been shot in Canada, including The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, and The Handmaid's Tale in Ontario; Fargo and Billy The Kid in Alberta; The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec. 

