Prime Video Releases First-Look Images and Premiere Date for The Sticky, Inspired by the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist

Starring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr with guest star Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis – all six episodes of The Sticky premiere December 6 globally on Prime Video

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Prime Video released first look images for The Sticky (6x30), a fast-paced, dark comedy, inspired by the true story dubbed the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist." From showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan, the series follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale), a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec's maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing. The Sticky premieres on December 6 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.