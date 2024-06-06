Prime Video Brings the Intensity and Action of Life On-And-Off the Ice with Premium Behind-The-Scenes NHL Docuseries

From Box To Box Films, the producers of Drive To Survive, and NHL Productions, the untitled series is currently filming and set to launch in fall 2024

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Prime Video announced today an untitled project with Box To Box Films and NHL Productions that will give unprecedented access to life in the National Hockey League. The action-packed docuseries will focus on the NHL's biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers, as they embark throughout the season on the ultimate pursuit of glory – winning the coveted Stanley Cup. The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Series Sizzle Logos (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

The new series joins recently announced Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream national regular season Monday night NHL games exclusively on Prime Video in Canada.

The series will feature in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals and those in their closest inner circle - teammates, coaches, and family. The series will also reveal what life on-and-off the ice is really like for the league's top players. From the quiet reflective moments to the speed and intensity of being on hockey's biggest stage – revealing the talent, grit, and sacrifice it takes to make it in the NHL. Superstar players followed in the series include Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl; Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, among others.

In addition, crews will remain embedded with McDavid, Tkachuk and their teammates, families and friends during the Oilers' and Panthers' pursuit of hockey supremacy in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

"This generation of NHL superstars are modern day gladiators unlike anything ever seen before, with big personalities and even bigger play makers, and we have the perfect partners to capture that energy for an unparalleled sports docuseries," said Shaun Alperin, head of content, Prime Video, Canada. "Working with Box To Box Films and NHL Productions we cannot wait to bring to the screen the passion, the intensity, and the sheer excitement of the road to the Stanley Cup final, revealing what fans have only speculated goes on behind the scenes of the world's fastest team sport."

"We want to stay true to the world of ice hockey with the series. The sport is as beautiful, skillful and graceful, as it is brutal, pressurized and powerful; and we aim to balance the energetic and fast-paced action leading up to the Stanley Cup Final, with the quiet and raw drama taking place off the ice," said Paul Martin, Co-founder of Box To Box Films and Executive Producer.

"This is so meaningful for our league. Box To Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula 1, golf and tennis," said NHL Chief Content Officer & Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. "With the full support of the League, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports – the Stanley Cup Playoffs – to a global audience."

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, co-founders of Box To Box Films, Steve Mayer and Ross Bernard for NHL Productions, and Daniel Amigone. The docuseries will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, including award-winning and critically-acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Air, Reacher, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Gen V, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

This marks the fourth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs multi-episode docuseries chronicled the iconic team's 2020-21 season. This season, original hockey documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic premiered on Prime Video to critical and fan acclaim.

