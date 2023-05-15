Prime Video Brings Hit Reality Format to Canada: Toronto's High-End Luxury Real Estate Market to Be Featured in New Canadian Amazon Original Series Luxe Listings Toronto

Top Canadian agents Peter and Paige Torkan and Brett Starke give an intimate look behind the scenes of the lavish buying and selling of multimillion-dollar properties in Toronto

Produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media (MEM), the series will launch on Prime Video around the world and exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Austria

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Prime Video today revealed it has started production on its brand-new Canadian Amazon Original docu-reality series, Luxe Listings Toronto. Based on the hit Australian Amazon Original, Luxe Listings Sydney, the Toronto-based edition follows one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet, showcasing high-stakes multimillion-dollar listings through the lives of Canada's top real estate agents. Transporting viewers into the fast-paced world of buying and selling high-end luxury real estate within Canada's largest city are top agents Peter and Paige Torkan, founders of Team Torkan and Brett Starke, founder of The Starke Group. These industry titans are among the best in the world, self-made experts in their field who will stop at nothing to deliver results for their demanding clients. The series will follow their intense professional and incredible personal lives, set against Toronto's iconic backdrop. Luxe Listings Toronto is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in Canada enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just $9.99/month or best value $99/year.

"We are thrilled to share an inside look at Toronto's most stunning real estate with our customers around the world. Not to mention what it takes behind the scenes for these agents to deliver top results for their clients. From tears and triumphs, each agent will show nothing is off limits to succeed," said Brent Haynes, head of local originals, Prime Video Canada. "The world-class city of Toronto is the perfect place to travel this hit format. Luxe Listings Toronto continues Prime Video's investment in collaborating with Canadian producers to develop best-in-class content that spans all genres to super serve customers."

Luxe Listings Toronto is produced by MEM with executive producers Angela Jennings, Nanci Maclean and Scott McGillivray. On June 12, Luxe Listings Toronto will be featured in Banff Media Festival's Home Reno-ssance: What's Hot in Property panel. Featuring top buyers and producers, including Scott McGillivray, CEO, MEM and CJ Yu, head of unscripted development, global formats, Amazon Studios, the discussion will focus on trends and the evolution of the home renovation and real estate genre.

"We are excited to work with Prime Video and expand MEM's offerings in the real estate space, an area in which we are both passionate and experienced," said Angela Jennings, president, MEM. "It's a privilege to bring this global format to life in such a world class city, and we know that audiences around the world will fall in love with it too."

Luxe Listings Toronto is part of Prime Video's Canadian Amazon Original slate that includes The Kids in the Hall, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, Three Pines, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and upcoming series The Sticky, Nuit Blanche and more. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed more than 25 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

The series will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Citadel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and more.

Prime members will be able to watch the series anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About MEM

Established in 2014, MEM is a leading unscripted, lifestyle and reality production company, creating highly rated, original content for broadcasters and streamers worldwide. An initial focus on the lifestyle genre launched the company to great success and created a robust library of content now distributed on multiple platforms in markets around the globe. MEM's strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to respond to the rapidly changing needs of commissioners, and has resulted in expansive growth with diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what's expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards.

