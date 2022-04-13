The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Television, Megamix, Comet Pictures, and Canadian producers Sphere Media

Creators Brian Donovan and Ed Herro to co-showrun/executive produce with co-showrunner/writer Kathryn Borel, Jonathan Levine to direct and executive produce

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Prime Video today announced the new Canadian Amazon Original series The Sticky. The Quebec-set, English-language episodic comedy series is inspired by the true story dubbed the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist," which made headlines around the world in 2011. The heist saw more than $18 million (CAD) of Quebec's national maple syrup reserves stolen—which represent more than 70% of the global maple syrup supply. The series is slated to start filming in Montreal in late fall. The Sticky will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Sticky is a half-hour series revolving around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who's had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country's identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom. With the help of Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead and Mike Byrne, a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars' worth of maple syrup.

Brian Donovan and Ed Herro (Little Darlings) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce and co-showrun alongside Canadian co-showrunner/executive producer and Kathryn Borel (Anne with an E). Jonathan Levine (Nine Perfect Strangers) will direct and executive produce.

"We are thrilled to be working with this incredible lineup of talent behind the scenes to bring this story to life," said Christina Wayne, head of Originals, Canada at Amazon Studios. "The Amazon Studios team in Canada couldn't resist these characters and a story centred on delicious stolen goods is perfect for our Prime Video audience."

"The Sticky is a unique story that can only be set in Quebec and a crime caper that we think audiences around the world will enjoy," said producer Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. "Not only did it make total sense to partner with Amazon Studios' development team in Canada, but Canada has some of the best talent working in front of and behind the camera."

"This story, about an unassuming band of renegades who managed to pull off perhaps the largest heist in Canadian history, caught our attention immediately. The characters, stakes—all were ripe for tapping (pun intended) for our fictional story. We're thrilled that we have world-class partners on board to bring our vision for The Sticky to life," said co-showrunners Brian Donovan, Ed Herro, and Kathryn Borel.

"We fell in love with this beautiful, tense, hilarious script, and the story of a group of underdogs who have been stepped on by the establishment for long enough, and decide it's time to fight back. This is a story for our time and we couldn't be happier than to have found a home for this wild tale with Prime Video," said producers Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer, Megamix.

"Comet Pictures is proud to be producing The Sticky with Blumhouse, Prime Video, and our partners. When we read Ed and Brian's pilot, not only was the story so strange and delightful, the whole genesis of their series came from an older woman whose life is being ruined by bureaucratic men and her deciding to finally stop taking their s**t. It's the beginning of a crime story that will make for funny and riveting television," said producers Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Goldman.

"We're thrilled to be working for the first time with Blumhouse, Prime Video, and our other partners on The Sticky," said producer Bruno Dubé, president and CEO of Sphere Media. "To be able to showcase our national talent in front and behind the screen by telling the story of this unique and iconic Canadian crime is a great honour."

The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse founder & CEO Jason Blum's indie studio Blumhouse Television, Jonathan Levine's Megamix, Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures, and Canadian producers Sphere Media. Executive producers Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media Inc.; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television. Russell Goldman is an associate producer for Comet Pictures. Previously announced projects with Blumhouse Television include The Horror of Dolores Roach starring Justina Machado, based on the wildly popular Spotify podcast; the recently acquired Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning film Nanny from director Nikyatu Jusu; and the eight films under the Welcome to the Blumhouse banner released in 2020 and 2021.

The Sticky will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Reacher, The Boys, The Wheel Of Time, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of The Sticky anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Blumhouse

Blumhouse is a multimedia company regarded as the driving force in the horror renaissance. The company has produced over 150 movies and television series with theatrical grosses amounting to over $4.8 billion. In film, the company has produced iconic, genre, film franchises like Halloween, Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and prolific films like Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man; Glass, The Visit and Split from M. Night Shyamalan; Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman; Get Out from Jordan Peele; among several others. The television company operates in horror programming - with streaming anthology series like Welcome to the Blumhouse for Amazon and a slate of horror/thriller films for Epix - and has also expanded beyond genre with provocative and acclaimed scripted and unscripted series and documentaries, such as The Thing About Pam, starring two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, for NBC; The Horror of Dolores Roach, starring Justina Machado, for Amazon; The Good Lord Bird, starring Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, for Showtime; The Jinx for HBO; and lauded HBO series Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, among others.

About Megamix

Helmed by director Jonathan Levine and producer Gillian Bohrer, Megamix has a first-look film and television deal with Lionsgate; the production company is currently shepherding the mini-major's sequel to Dirty Dancing, with Jennifer Grey attached to star, and has Mick Fleetwood's musical drama, 13 Songs, in development at Fox.

Levine, who recently directed all eight episodes of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, directed the 2008 Sundance award-winning coming of age comedy The Wackness, with Ben Kingsley and Josh Peck. Other directorial credits include Golden Globe-nominated 50/50 and The Long Shot, starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. Bohrer, who met Levine while working on Warm Bodies, spent 13 years as a studio executive at Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate before launching Megamix with Levine. While at Lionsgate, Bohrer oversaw such films as the Twilight series, Oscar-winner La La Land, the sleeper hit Wonder, and Divergent.

About Comet Pictures

Founded by Jamie Lee Curtis in 2019, Comet Pictures is a film, television and podcast production company that has a first-look deal with Blumhouse. Comet's projects in the works include: Scarpetta, a series based on Patricia Cornwell's best-selling novels about forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta; Mother Nature, an eco-horror film that Curtis will direct and co-wrote with Russell Goldman, who also serves as the head of development for Comet Pictures, based on the forthcoming graphic novel written by Curtis and Goldman and illustrated by Karl Stevens; a third and final season of the best-selling Audible scripted comedy/mystery podcast Letters From Camp, written by Boco Haft; a horror short Return to Sender, directed by Goldman and starring Allison Tolman. Curtis is also the founder and CEO of the website MY HAND IN YOURS, which is a charitable organization that offers comfort and celebration items with 100% of every sale being donated directly to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, an organization Curtis has been associated with for a very long time.

About Sphere Media

Sphere Media, a leader in Canada in the field of creation, adaptation, production and distribution, produces high-quality content in multiple genres, ranging from documentaries to feature films, as well as television series, game shows, magazine programs, variety shows, 2D animation, and digital projects for Canadian and international markets. Based in Montreal and Toronto, Sphere has produced more than 30 drama and comedy series that have aired on all major television networks in Canada.

The scripted team at Sphere Media is made up of industry leaders in the output of quality productions that include current, daring and original content. In 2016, Sphere Media achieved accolades for the ground-breaking police drama 19-2 (Bravo/CTV), winning Best Dramatic Series at the Canadian Screen Awards, and an International EMMY nomination for Best Drama. Cutthroat crime drama Bad Blood (CityTV/Netflix), and heartbreaking family drama This Life (CBC) were also multiple Canadian Screen Award nominees. Most recently, Sphere Media's bold new medical drama, Transplant (CTV/NBCU), a series about a Syrian refugee doctor, aired to critical acclaim and ratings success on both CTV and NBC, winning in 2021 four Canadian Screen Awards for Best Dramatic Series, Best Direction, Writing and Best Lead Actor in a Dramatic Series. Transplant also stood out at TBI's 2020 Content Innovation Award for Best Debut Drama Series and was named an honoree by the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) at their annual Media Awards. Other hit series produced by Sphere include Trickster (CBC), Cardinal (Bell Media), Sort Of (CBC-HBO Max) and The Porter (CBC).

