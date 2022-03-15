Prime Video Announces Patrick Huard as Host of LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?, the Quebec Edition of the Global Amazon Original Hit Format LOL: Last One Laughing

"I am so excited to be hosting LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?— I know that many people fantasize about seeing what happens when 10 comedians are trapped together in the same room. It's happened to me many times and things usually spiral quite quickly!" said Patrick Huard. "You know that comedians revel in making people laugh, but what you probably don't know is that they are often big fans of other comedians and it's torture for them not to laugh. I am also very happy to be hosting, because I would have no chance of lasting even 10 minutes! Especially with this group of comedians who accepted the challenge. It's sure to be madness!"

The Amazon Original series will use dozens of cameras to catch all of the hilarious action during the unpredictable six-hour competition, and follow a select group of established comedy stars and up-and-coming talent who bring various styles to the table, including stand-up, character, improvisational, and physical comedy.

"Quebec has a reputation as a leader in comedy, with the world's largest international comedy festival and comedians playing in front of sold-out crowds across the province," said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios. "In addition to that reputation, having a host the calibre of Patrick Huard—who is not only a celebrated actor and director but also a beloved comedian—means all the pieces are in place for another hilarious version of LOL: Last One Laughing for Quebec."

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? is the latest adaptation of Documental, the successful Japanese Amazon Original series created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto and owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo, where Matsumoto leads 10 comedians in an anything-goes "battle of laughter behind closed doors." The fan-favourite format includes local versions in Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Germany, Italy, France, India, and Spain. Local celebrity hosts include Jay Baruchel, Eugenio Derbez, Fedez, Michael "Bully" Herbig, and Rebel Wilson.

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? comes from Amazon Studios, produced in association with Attraction. As part of the Prime Video investment in Canada, LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? follows in the recently announced and launched Canadian Amazon Original series All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, Rupi Kaur Live, The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, and Three Pines. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 24 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia, The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario, Tales from the Loop in Manitoba, as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

