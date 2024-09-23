Prime Video Announces On-Air Talent for Prime Monday Night Hockey and Live Thursday Night NHL Whiparound Series, NHL Coast to Coast
Sep 23, 2024, 15:00 ET
The First Prime Monday Night Hockey Game Features the Pittsburgh Penguins v. Montreal Canadiens on Monday, October 14, with On-Air Talent Including NHL Legend Mark Messier
NHL Coast To Coast, a Weekly Whiparound, Live Look-In Show Produced by NHL Productions, Launches Thursday, October 10
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Prime Video today announced the roster of hosts, play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters for its inaugural season of Prime Monday Night Hockey and NHL Coast to Coast. Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the 2024-25 season for Prime Members in Canada, begins on Thanksgiving (Monday, Oct. 14) with the Montreal Canadiens hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins, at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Coast To Coast, a live, weekly whiparound studio show airing on Thursday nights in Canada, premieres on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. ET and will feature live look-ins, highlights and expert analysis of every NHL game that night. Exclusive NHL content in Canada is among the growing lineup of live sports offerings that come with Prime, which delivers savings, convenience and entertainment, all in a single membership.
Prime Monday Night Hockey will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English for the 2024-25 NHL season in Canada, at no extra cost to Prime members. Prime Monday Night Hockey will feature an all-star cast lead by veteran play-by-play announcer John Forslund, alongside analysts Jody Shelley, Thomas Hickey, and Shane Hnidy. Anchoring the Prime Monday Night sports desk all from on-site will be Adnan Virk, Andi Petrillo, analyst Blake Bolden, and a mix of local guests throughout the season. Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier will be a contributor throughout the season both on the desk and with vignettes.
Prime Video's star-studded team of on-air talent will offer unparalleled expertise and insights as they helm the Prime Monday Night Hockey livestream. The rotating team will be onsite at each game bringing the excitement and fan reactions in each arena to each live stream:
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Oct. 21, followed by the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Oct. 28 to round out the Prime Monday Night Hockey schedule for October. For the 2024-25 NHL regular season, Prime Monday Night Hockey will feature 21 games hosted by Canadian teams and will also include a 2024 Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Dec. 16. All games will be produced by Amazon and stream live as part of a Prime membership. The full Prime Monday Night Hockey schedule can be found here.
Prime Monday Night Hockey presentations will include pre-game, intermission, and post-game segments, and will also include the following interactive feature:
NHL Coast To Coast is the ultimate destination for Canadians for all live action across the NHL on Thursday nights with host Andi Petrillo and rotating analysts. The weekly whiparound studio show will debut on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET and features live look-ins, highlights, and expert analysis of every NHL game that night, featuring interviews with top players, coaches and commentators. The new series will be produced live by NHL Productions in collaboration with Prime Video from the NHL Productions hub in Secaucus, New Jersey and various locations across Canada.
Today's announcement is a continuation of an expanding relationship between Amazon and the NHL. Since 2021, the NHL has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on their cloud-based content delivery system to facilitate the delivery of new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences. This includes the development of the NHL Edge IQ powered by AWS stats portfolio, including advanced analytics such as Ice Tilt, Opportunity Analysis, Face-Off Probability, and Shot and Save Analytics, to give fans a better understanding of the action on the ice.
Prime Monday Night Hockey and NHL Coast to Coast join the slate of sports content available on Prime Video including the upcoming FACEOFF: Inside the NHL from Box To Box - the producers of Drive to Survive - that will give unprecedented access to some of the NHL's most compelling players, all at different stages of their careers, as they embark on the ultimate pursuit of glory - winning the coveted Stanley Cup. FACEOFF joins Game 7, a new five-part anthology series offering first-hand accounts from athletes that participated in high-stakes Game 7 showdowns across sports and unpacks what it takes to compete on sports' biggest stage. Additional NHL Productions titles on Prime Video include All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, a multi-episode docuseries that chronicled the iconic team's 2020-21 season, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic; other live events including WNBA, ONE Championship and the NWSL. Additionally, Canadian customers can subscribe to Sportsnet, TSN, DAZN, Fubo Sports Network and more via Prime Video Channels, offering the best in sports entertainment in one app.
