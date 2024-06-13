Prime Video and the NHL Announce NHL Coast To Coast, a Weekly Whiparound, Live Look-In Show on Thursday Nights Covering All the Action from Around the League

Joining Prime Monday Night Hockey in Canada for the 2024/25 NHL season, the studio show will be produced by NHL Productions in collaboration with Prime Video

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Prime Video and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced NHL Coast To Coast, a weekly whiparound studio show live on Thursday nights in Canada featuring live look-ins, highlights and expert analysis of every NHL game. The new series joins the recently announced Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream national regular season Monday night NHL games exclusively on Prime Video in Canada.

"We are thrilled to work with NHL Productions on this new concept for hockey offering the ultimate destination for all the NHL action. NHL Coast To Coast will provide fans with a comprehensive look at the latest key moments in games, as-they-happen highlights, interviews and analysis from the world of hockey, featuring top players, coaches and commentators," said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. "The show will bring innovation and offer more to fans of the game than ever before, all in one place with their Prime membership."

The new series is produced by NHL Productions in collaboration with Prime Video. More information, including talent and production details, will be announced at a later date.

"NHL Coast To Coast is yet another example of Amazon's extraordinary investment in hockey programming and commitment to delivering an enhanced viewing experience for hockey fans," said NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer. "We are impressed with Amazon's all-in approach to hockey and the NHL. Together with our amazing team at NHL Productions, Amazon continues to build on its mission to serve hockey fans across Canada with whiparound coverage that will make Thursday nights appointment viewing."

Today's announcement is a continuation of an expanding relationship between Amazon and the NHL. Since 2021, the NHL has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on their cloud-based content delivery system to facilitate the delivery of new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences. This includes the development of the NHL Edge IQ stats portfolio, including advanced analytics such as Ice Tilt, Opportunity Analysis, Face-Off Probability, and Shot and Save Analytics, to give fans a better understanding of the action on the ice.

Earlier this month, Prime Video and NHL Productions announced an untitled docuseries with Box To Box Films - the producers of Drive to Survive - that will give unprecedented access to some of the NHL's most compelling players, all at different stages of their careers, as they embark throughout the season on the ultimate pursuit of glory - winning the coveted Stanley Cup. The series will feature in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals and those in their closest inner circles - teammates, coaches and family - revealing what life on and off the ice really is like for the League's top players.

The NHL produced series will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, Amazon Original programs such as All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, and Saving Sakic, other live events including ONE Championship and the NWSL, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Air, Reacher, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Gen V, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

