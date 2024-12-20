OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the appointment of the Honourable James O'Reilly as the new Senate Ethics Officer. This appointment, which was recently approved by the Senate, is effective January 10, 2025.

A widely respected member of Canada's legal community, Mr. O'Reilly was appointed a judge of the Federal Court in 2002 and of the Court Martial Appeal Court in 2003. Prior to his appointment to the Bench, he had a varied legal career that included roles at the Law Commission of Canada, the Department of Justice Canada, and the Supreme Court of Canada. He is also a published author and has taught law at various universities across the country.

As Senate Ethics Officer, Mr. O'Reilly will be responsible for administering, interpreting, and applying the Ethics and Conflict of Interest Code for Senators, providing advice on the Code to members of the Senate.

The Prime Minister congratulated the outgoing Senate Ethics Officer, Pierre Legault, on his upcoming retirement and thanked him for his dedication and service.

"I congratulate the Honourable James O'Reilly on his appointment as the next Senate Ethics Officer. His impressive legal career will make him an invaluable advisor to members of the Red Chamber."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Senate Ethics Officer is an independent Officer of the Senate, appointed under the Parliament of Canada Act for a term of seven years.

for a term of seven years. Mr. O'Reilly was chosen as the nominee for this position on the advice of the Prime Minister, following the government's open, transparent, and merit-based appointment process. Under the Parliament of Canada Act , his nomination was then approved by the Senate.

, his nomination was then approved by the Senate. The Ethics and Conflict of Interest Code for Senators outlines a set of standards and rules on ethics and conflict of interest that a senator must meet in performing their parliamentary duties and functions.

