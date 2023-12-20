OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the appointment of Marie-Chantal Girard as the new President of the Public Service Commission of Canada.

This appointment, which was recently approved by the House of Commons and the Senate, is effective January 2, 2024.

As President of the Public Service Commission of Canada, Ms. Girard will lead the Commission in its mission to safeguard the integrity of staffing in the federal public service and maintain the political impartiality of public servants.

