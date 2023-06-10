KYIV, Ukraine, June 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Slava Ukraini – as Canadians say these words, we pledge to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today visited Kyiv, Ukraine. He was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

During his visit, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's ongoing solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine and its people as they continue to fight Russia's brutal invasion while facing unconscionable Russian strikes on civilian targets.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau visited Saint Michael's Square to lay a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine and pay tribute to the thousands of Ukrainians who have been killed, and the millions displaced. The Prime Minister also addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament, and visited the Lisova Poliana Veterans Mental Health Rehabilitation Center to meet with soldiers.

In the wake of escalating strikes on civilian targets, and as Ukraine continues to stand strong, the Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a bilateral meeting. Prime Minister Trudeau and President Zelenskyy reaffirmed the two countries' partnership with a Canada and Ukraine Joint Declaration. While in Ukraine, the Prime Minister also met with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

Today, the Prime Minister announced additional measures and investments to continue supporting Ukraine, including:

Military Assistance for Ukraine: Canada is committed to respond to Russia's ongoing illegal and unprovoked invasion by continuing to provide immediate military support to Ukraine such as:

$500 million in new funding for military assistance to support Ukraine's capacity to respond to Russian aggression.

Operation UNIFIER will be extended to 2026, providing significant capacity for the Canadian Armed Forces to respond to urgent Ukraine training needs.

Canada will contribute to multinational efforts to train pilots, and maintain and support Ukraine's F-16s, leveraging Canadian expertise in these areas.

Canada will also be contributing to the Leopard 2 tank maintenance centre in Poland .

Canada will provide 288 AIM-7 missiles to be repurposed in the United States for use in air defence systems, which will support Ukraine in its efforts to defend its skies.

From existing funding, Canada will provide 10,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition to Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Canada has already delivered 78 vehicles to Ukraine and the next 122 Roshel vehicles will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Building on leading work on seizure of assets from those responsible for, and benefitting from, acts of aggression, is committed to imposing additional sanctions. Canada was the first in the G7 to pass legislation allowing us to pursue the seizure and forfeiture of sanctioned Russian assets. As part of our world-leading efforts, Canada is seizing an Antonov 124 cargo aircraft, previously operated by Russian carrier Volga-Dnepr and beginning the judicial phase of the forfeiture process.

In direct response to Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's cultural sites, institutions, and identity, Canada is imposing new sanctions against 24 individuals and 17 entities in Ukraine as part of the Special Economic Measures ( Ukraine ) Regulations.

Education for Resilience: Canada will allocate approximately $52,000 to support teachers and children in war-affected regions of Ukraine through educational courses and mentorship.

War trauma: Canada will allocate approximately $50,000 towards the "Healing of war traumas for the local leaders of communities in Ukraine " educational programme.

Phoenix NeuroRoom – Psychosocial Support: Canada will allocate over $99,500 to help medical personnel in the Kharkiv region cope with traumatic war experiences.

The investments announced today build on Canada's commitment of over $8 billion in funding towards financial, military, humanitarian, development, and immigration assistance to Ukraine. In addition, Budget 2023 extends a $2.45 billion loan to the Government of Ukraine for this year, with the aim to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

Canada is committed to continue working closely with NATO Allies, EU, and G7 partners, as well as the broader international community to coordinate its response measures and support for Ukraine, and hold President Putin and those complicit in his unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war, accountable. Canada has strongly condemned Russia's brutal invasion bilaterally, as well as at the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), NATO, and other multilateral forums, and will continue to do so.

Canada will always stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians as they fight authoritarianism and continue to defend their freedoms, independence, and democracy.

Quotes

"At this pivotal moment, we reaffirm that Canada stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Today, I have met brave women and men who are fighting for their country, for their lives, and for the very values that people in democracies around the globe hold dear. In the face of the atrocities of Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war, Ukrainians' strength and bravery is a beacon to the world. I would like to thank President Zelenskyy for the unwavering example he sets for us all. Today, Canada committed to further military assistance, sanctions, and humanitarian support for Ukraine. Again, we send out this message - Canada will stand by the people of Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as long as it takes."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"In fighting for their lives and their sovereignty, the brave people of Ukraine are also fighting Canada's fight – the fight for democracy. Putin thought that Kyiv would fall in a week, and that the world's democracies would be weak and divided. He was gravely wrong. The historic resistance of the Ukrainian people has inspired the world, and Canada will be by Ukraine's side until they are victorious."

— The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Quick Facts

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance announced that the Ukraine Goods Remission Order will be extended until June 9, 2024 , to ensure the continued tariff-free import of Ukrainian goods to Canada , including steel and in-quota supply-managed goods.

as part of Operation UNIFIER. Since February 2022 , Canada has committed to over $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine . This includes eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, one armoured recovery vehicle, a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) with associated munitions, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and associated ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, winter clothing, and more.

