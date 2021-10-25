OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Europe for a bilateral visit to the Netherlands before participating in the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit in Italy and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister will travel to The Hague, the Netherlands on October 29, 2021 where he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Dutch representatives to discuss both countries' shared priorities and further the strong ties between Canada and the Netherlands.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Rome, Italy from October 30 to 31, 2021 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. The Prime Minister will highlight Canada's contributions to the global COVID-19 pandemic response and economic recovery, including support for low- and middle-income countries. He will also highlight Canada's ambitious actions to cut pollution while creating new middle class jobs and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Following the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1 to 2, 2021 to participate in COP26. At COP26, the Prime Minister will work with other leaders to accelerate global climate action to reduce pollution and meet targets outlined in the Paris Agreement, while creating economic growth for everyone. At the Conference, he will also highlight Canada's leadership in the fight against climate change. This includes setting a strengthened 2030 emissions reduction target, putting a price on pollution, passing legislation to require net-zero emissions by 2050, and doubling Canada's financial contribution to support climate action in developing countries.

The G20 Leaders' Summit and COP26 are critical opportunities for Canada to work together with its global partners to find real solutions to the world's greatest challenges. Together, we will finish the fight against COVID-19, tackle the global climate crisis, and build a better future for everyone.

Quotes

"Canada and the Netherlands have a strong and dynamic relationship created by our bonds in WWII, close people-to-people ties, and a shared commitment to democracy, climate action, human rights, and equality. With the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, we have had the opportunity to collaborate further and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. Together we will build a better future for our people and our countries."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada is committed to support the global economic recovery, strengthen trade and create jobs, advance women's economic empowerment, and lead the global fight against climate change. Canadians understand that the economic prosperity of our country is rooted in ensuring a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren. I look forward to working with leaders at the G20 Leaders' Summit and COP26 so that, together, we can build a cleaner and more prosperous future for all."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

About one million people of Dutch origin live in Canada . Canada celebrated its inaugural Dutch Heritage Day on May 5, 2019 .

. celebrated its inaugural Dutch Heritage Day on . Thanks to the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and the Netherlands in 2020 was more than 18 per cent above its pre-CETA level in 2016. Trade in services increased by nearly 50 per cent.

and in 2020 was more than 18 per cent above its pre-CETA level in 2016. Trade in services increased by nearly 50 per cent. The G20 is the primary forum for international economic cooperation among its members. Members consist of the world's major economies, representing 80 per cent of global economic output, two thirds of the world's population, and 75 per cent of international trade.

This is the seventh time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. " COP26 is the highest profile UN climate change conference since 2015 when the Paris Agreement was adopted. Hosted by the United Kingdom , COP26 will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

is the highest profile UN climate change conference since 2015 when the Paris Agreement was adopted. Hosted by the , will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Since 2015, Canada has invested approximately $100 billion toward climate action and clean growth, including as part of Canada's strengthened climate plan. Most recently, the Government of Canada committed an additional $17.6 billion towards a green recovery that will build a clean economy, fight against climate change, and create good, middle class jobs.

has invested approximately toward climate action and clean growth, including as part of strengthened climate plan. Most recently, the Government of committed an additional towards a green recovery that will build a clean economy, fight against climate change, and create good, middle class jobs. At the G7 Leaders' Summit in June, the Prime Minister announced the doubling of Canada's international climate finance, from $2.65 billion in 2015 to $5.3 billion over five years, including increased support for adaptation, as well as nature and nature-based solutions.

