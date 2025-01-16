OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada and the United States are the closest of friends, steadfast allies, and partners in the world's most successful bilateral relationship.

With the threats of tariffs from the incoming U.S. administration, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today launched the Council on Canada-U.S. Relations.

Comprised of leaders in business, innovation, and policy, the members of the Council will use their sectoral expertise to support the Prime Minister and Cabinet at this important time in the Canada-U.S. relationship.

The members are as follows:

Jean Charest

Rachel Notley

Stephen McNeil

David MacNaughton

Steve Verheul

Arlene Dickinson

Linda Hasenfratz

Lana Payne

Jody Thomas

Flavio Volpe

Tabatha Bull

Shahrzad Rafati

Hassan Yussuff

Wes Hall

Martin Caron

Brian Topp

Tim Gitzel

Ambassador Kirsten Hillman

